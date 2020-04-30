Home police blotter Police Blotter: April 6 to 19 – Mansfield

Police Blotter: April 6 to 19 – Mansfield

Mansfield Police Blotter April 2020

Jacobie Juan Gonzalez was arrested on charges of possession of 1>=1G<4G at 3020 St. Amanda Drive on April 6

Noah Nguyen was arrested on charges of sexual assault of a child at 1105 Hodgston Street, Fort Worth on April 8

Garrett Gregg Fanning was arrested on charges of forgery financial institution at 8308 CR 528, Burleson on April 8

Raelene Susan Roof was arrested on charges of assault causes family violence at 1701 Towne Crossing Boulevard on April 11

Nakaca Dammond Ford was arrested on charges of assault bodily injury family violence at 1601 E Debbie Lane on April 12

Alicia Regina Rodriguez was arrested on charges of assault causes family violence at 1550 N Main Street on April 12

 

Mansfield Police Blotter April 2020
