Police Blotter: April 6 to 19, 2020 – DeSoto

Paul Antony Martin was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 1021 Pecan Crossing Drive on March 30

Corde Renaud Smith was arrested on charges of criminal trespass at 136 Mantlebrook Drive on April 1

Christopher Glenn Johnson was arrested on charges of aggravated assault date/family/house with weapon/SBI at 205 Toucan Court on April 3

Marquan Robins was arrested on charges of terroristic threat of family/household at 7404 Wilcox Drive, Dallas on April 3

Robin Butler was arrested on charges of assault-family violence (offensive contact) on 520 Hampton Road on April 4

Courtni Dion Hall was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon/family/house; aggravated assault with deadly weapon/family/house at 730 West Lane, Duncanville on April 5

Ormel Jay Banks was arrested on charges of possession controlled substance 2<1G; disorderly conduct (offensive actions-various); fail to identify – refusal under arrest at 2519 John West Road, Dallas on April 6

Bruce Owens Banks-Bailey was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 1344 Briarbrook Drive on April 7

Kmari Lena Bell was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon/family/house at 1418 Dusky Thrush Street on April 9

Tommie L. Thomas Sr. was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon/family/house at 4149 Fortune Lane, Dallas on April 11

Kaia Marie Lee was arrested on charges of assault-family violence (offensive contact) at 514 E Beltline Road on April 12

Cordess Frazier was arrested on charges of criminal trespass; theft property <$2,500 2/more previous convictions (all other theft) at HOMELESS on April 13

Jasmine Denise Roseberry was arrested on charges of warrant arrest – outside agency; fail to identify fugitive/intent give false info; aggravated assault with deadly weapon family/house at 21 Terbet Court, Fort Worth on April 14

Alabanza Dominguez was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 227 Evelyn Street on April 16

Briana Shauntale Brown was arrested on charges of unlawful restraint; aggravated assault with deadly weapon/family/house at 2907 Bardwell Avenue on April 18

Cedric Deloney was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 5636 Grassy Ridge Trail, Dallas on April 18

Brannon Fredrick Johnson was arrested on charges of unlawful carrying weapon; driving while intoxicated at 2313 Driftwood Drive on April 19

