Pink Diamonds Hold Best Southwest Community Health Fair & Bike Ride Oct. 12

Jo Ann Holt
Pink Diamonds hold health fair
Pink Diamonds founder Linda Lydia-courtesy photo

Pink Diamonds, Survivors of Cancer, Inc. was founded to provide financial assistance to nonprofit agencies and organizations whose services support individuals living with breast and other cancers. Funds raised are to be used to provide information and referrals for early detection and treatment for underinsured or uninsured persons diagnosed with cancer.

Founder Linda Lydia, recognized as Survivor of the Year in 2023, says, “I have a cancer journey starting in 1995 to date, with triple negative breast cancer. I have been blessed by God to walk and survived this disease that has taken the lives of so many of my dear friends. I can’t begin to thank God enough for my 29 years of health mingled with years of chemo, surgeries, radiation and clinical trials.

Best Southwest Community Health Fair and Bike Ride

The health fair is on 10/12 from 9am-12pm, and the bike ride is also on 10/12 at the D. L. Hopkins Senior Center, 206 James Collins Blvd. in Duncanville. The bike ride starts at 8:00 a.m., and free helmets and safety vests will be provided to participants.

Pink Diamonds volunteer
Courtesy photo

The health fair hours are 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Visitors can receive free mammograms (appointments required by calling 214-674-5887); plus free flu shots and Covid boosters. The health fair also features healthy cooking demos; fresh fruits and vegetables; healthcare navigators; and hourly giveaways. Free food and fun for all ages are on the agenda, with face painting and a kids rodeo also featured.

Kids Rodeo

volunteers
Photo courtesy Pink Diamonds

Iron Riders Cycling Club, Bike Friendly Grand Prairie and Cedar Hill providing giveaways and safety information for the bike rodeo. Health Fair title sponsors include the City of Duncanville, H-E-B, Methodist Charlton Medical Center, and Biotechnology. Frame sponsors include Parkland, Wellmed, Linebarger, Frost Bank, and Duncanville.

Pink Diamonds Officers

Pink Diamonds officers are Chair Linda Lydia; Vice Chair Margaret Brooks; Secretary Sheila Scurlock; Assistant Secretary Gwenda Lowe; Social Media Chair Teresa Cox; and Fund Developers Chair Linder Lane, Linda Lydia and Margaret Brooks. For more information, please visit pinkdiamons.org.

Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt
