Midlothian Animal Shelter Initiates Canine Parvovirus (CPV) Protocol

The Midlothian Animal Shelter has temporarily suspended intake of surrendered animals and adoptions beginning, September 16, 2024, through September 30, 2024. This closure is to isolate dogs that are currently impounded in the shelter that have been exposed to the canine parvovirus (CPV).

Yesterday, September 16, 2024, Animal Services staff observed Canine Parvovirus symptoms in a dog that was previously surrendered to the City of Midlothian. The dog subsequently tested Positive for Canine Parvovirus.

The best prevention against CPV infection is to follow the correct protocol for vaccinations.

Young puppies should be vaccinated beginning at six weeks of age, with at least two vaccines after 10 weeks of age and should not be socialized with unknown dogs until after their third vaccination. Always pick up feces immediately. This is a good habit to start immediately, as it reduces environmental contamination and reduces the spread of intestinal parasites.

Major Symptoms to watch for in intestinal CPV:

Severe, bloody diarrhea

Lethargy

Anorexia

Anorexia Fever

Vomiting

Severe weight loss

The intestinal CPV affects the body’s ability to absorb nutrients, and an affected animal will quickly become dehydrated and weak from lack of protein and fluid absorption. The wet tissue of the mouth and eyes may be noticeably red, and the heart may beat too rapidly.

Parvo virus is a disease with serious consequences. Fast action by you and your veterinarian gives your dog the best prognosis for a full recovery.