Our Favorite Items On Fogo de Chao’s Revamped Bar Fogo Menu

Fogo de Chao, the popular Brazilian restaurant, unveiled their revamped Bar Fogo menu at their lovely Legacy West restaurant in Plano recently. Handcrafted South American cocktails and Brazilian-inspired plates are available along with classic favorites on the Bar Fogo menu.

The new Brazilian-inspired bar bites include: Lobster & Shrimp Tacos- Three Napa Cabbage wraps filled with lobster and jumbo shrimp, citrus aioli, shredded slaw and peppers. Saucy Legs: Cognac-marinated chicken, tossed with Brazilian BBQ sauce and Pão de Queijo crispies. Queijo Assado: Fire-roasted, golden Brazilian cheese served with malagueta pepper honey. Gaucho-Style Hummus: House-made hummus topped with seasoned Picanha.

New Bar Fogo Cocktails

Desert Rose: Patron Silver, Aperol, lime and aquafaba, garnished with angostura bitters. Jorge’s Sour: A Brazilian take on a New York Sour. Woodford Reserve Bourbon, Licor 43 and Fogo Silver Cachaça mixed with fresh lemon and honey, topped with Jorjão Malbec, are two of the new cocktails. Samba Squeeze Martini: Grey Goose Le Citron Vodka, St Germain, blood orange and guava. VSOP Sidecar: Remy Martin VSOP Cognac, Cointreau, Crème de Cassis, lemon and honey elixir. Basil Gimlet: Hendricks, muddled basil and fresh lime are also featured.

Classic Cocktails: In addition to creating new cocktails, Fogo has revamped its timeless cocktail recipes including a classic Martini, Old Fashioned, and Manhattan.

“For over 40 years we’ve been known for creating lively, memorable experiences for our guests during every occasion,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “Our refreshed Bar Fogo menu provides our guests another way to discover something new with an elevated bar experience to relax with a craft cocktail, a glass of premium South American wine and smaller shareable plates.”

My friend and I recently joined other media guests at a preview happy hour at Fogo de Chao in Plano’s Legacy West. We admired their renovated garden room complete with fireplace while sampling their new bar menu. The lobster and shrimp tacos were my favorite new item, but the traditional jumbo shrimp cocktail is hard to beat. My friend loved the saucy legs, and we decided one plate of sticky but yummy Queijo Assado just wans’t enough.

All Day Happy Hour

I liked the Desert Rose cocktail with its refreshing fruity flavors, while my friend’s favorite was the Jorge’s Sour. All the cocktails served that afternoon were as photogenic as they were delicious. Everyone in the room was so busy taking photos they hardly had time to taste anything. Fogo de Chao guests are invited to enjoy All-Day Happy Hour in the dining room, Bar Fogo area, and on the patio every day of the week, with $4 beers, $6 South American wines, and $8 Brazilian-inspired cocktails.

New premium cuts are also available in the dining room at all Fogo restaurants as part of the signature full Churrasco Experience. The new cuts include Lamb Picanha: Premium lamb sirloin; Bone-In Ribeye: Aged cowboy ribeye; and Double Bone-In Pork Chop: Premium cut marinated for 48 hours.

Fogo de Chao is located at 5908 Headquarters Drive in the premier Legacy West district of Plano, TX, phone 469-606-1000. They are open for dinner Mon.-Thurs. from 5-10 p.m.; on Friday from 5-10:30 p.m.; Sat. from 2-10:30 p.m.; and Sunday from 2-9 p.m. Lunch is served Mon.-Fri. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and brunch on the weekend from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.