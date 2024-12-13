Origami Sake Launches ZERO: The Nation’s First Non-Alcoholic Sake

Facebook

Hot Springs, Arkansas, December 11, 2024 — Origami Sake, a pioneer in American sake brewing, is thrilled to announce the launch of ZERO, the first national non-alcoholic sake. Now available in a 750ml bottle format at select retailers, ZERO offers the authentic taste of sake in an alcohol-free format, providing an inclusive and innovative option for today’s evolving beverage market.

As the beverage alcohol industry evolves, non-alcoholic beverages have emerged as its fastest-growing category, alongside increased consumer interest in sake, the third fastest-growing category. ZERO is uniquely positioned to bridge these two trends, meeting the demand for alcohol-free options while introducing new consumers to the refined taste of sake.

Founded by Arkansas natives Matt Bell and Ben Bell, Origami Sake is on a mission to make Arkansas the “Napa Valley of Sake.” By blending centuries-old brewing techniques with local excellence, Origami Sake is leading the rediscovery of sake in America – it is the first and only sake brewery in Arkansas and the largest domestically owned sake brewery in the U.S.

ZERO is crafted without alcohol-producing yeast, delivering all the complexity and smoothness of traditional sake while catering to today’s evolving consumer preferences. With notes of ripe apple and savory chestnuts balanced with refreshing acidity, it’s perfect for those seeking an elevated non-alcoholic beverage for celebrations, pairings, or everyday enjoyment.

“With ZERO, we’re offering a product that brings the artistry of sake to everyone,” said Ben Bell, co-founder of Origami Sake and one of Wine Enthusiast Magazine’s 2023 top 40 tastemakers in America. “This is more than a non-alcoholic option—it’s an entirely new way to experience sake while celebrating Arkansas’ finest ingredients.”

Located in the heart of U.S. rice country – Arkansas accounts for over 50% of the nation’s rice production– Origami Sake’s products honor the state’s natural resources using 100% locally sourced Arkansas ingredients including water from the pristine Ouachita Mountains aquifer in Hot Springs.

“Sake has a 1,500-year history in Japan, with techniques refined over centuries,” said Matt Bell, co-founder of Origami Sake. “Bringing this craft to the U.S. required adapting equipment from the wine and beer industries, but we’re proud to blend this tradition with Arkansas’ exceptional resources to create something truly special.”

Zero is available for $24.99 at select retailers including H-E-B, Total Wine, and Spec’s. For more information about ZERO and Origami Sake, visit drinkorigami.com.

About Origami Sake

Founded by Arkansas natives Matt Bell and Ben Bell, Origami Sake combines traditional Japanese brewing techniques with the unmatched natural resources of Arkansas. Located in the heart of U.S. rice country, Origami Sake is proud to be brewing a 100% Arkansas-made product and is determined to lead the rediscovery of sake in America, crafting world-class products that showcase the state’s exceptional rice and water. Since its launch, Origami has earned national acclaim, including the Platinum People’s Choice Award from the Sake Brewers Association of North America, co-founder Ben Bell’s inclusion in Wine Enthusiast magazine’s Top 40 Tastemakers of 2023, and a nomination for the 2024 Brewbound Awards.