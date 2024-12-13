Origami Sake Launches ZERO: The Nation’s First Non-Alcoholic Sake

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
Zero Sake

Hot Springs, Arkansas, December 11, 2024 — Origami Sake, a pioneer in American sake brewing, is thrilled to announce the launch of ZERO, the first national non-alcoholic sake. Now available in a 750ml bottle format at select retailers, ZERO offers the authentic taste of sake in an alcohol-free format, providing an inclusive and innovative option for today’s evolving beverage market.

As the beverage alcohol industry evolves, non-alcoholic beverages have emerged as its fastest-growing category, alongside increased consumer interest in sake, the third fastest-growing category. ZERO is uniquely positioned to bridge these two trends, meeting the demand for alcohol-free options while introducing new consumers to the refined taste of sake.

Founded by Arkansas natives Matt Bell and Ben Bell, Origami Sake is on a mission to make Arkansas the “Napa Valley of Sake.” By blending centuries-old brewing techniques with local excellence, Origami Sake is leading the rediscovery of sake in America – it is the first and only sake brewery in Arkansas and the largest domestically owned sake brewery in the U.S.

ZERO is crafted without alcohol-producing yeast, delivering all the complexity and smoothness of traditional sake while catering to today’s evolving consumer preferences. With notes of ripe apple and savory chestnuts balanced with refreshing acidity, it’s perfect for those seeking an elevated non-alcoholic beverage for celebrations, pairings, or everyday enjoyment.

“With ZERO, we’re offering a product that brings the artistry of sake to everyone,” said Ben Bell, co-founder of Origami Sake and one of Wine Enthusiast Magazine’s 2023 top 40 tastemakers in America. “This is more than a non-alcoholic option—it’s an entirely new way to experience sake while celebrating Arkansas’ finest ingredients.”

Located in the heart of U.S. rice country – Arkansas accounts for over 50% of the nation’s rice production– Origami Sake’s products honor the state’s natural resources using 100% locally sourced Arkansas ingredients including water from the pristine Ouachita Mountains aquifer in Hot Springs.

Sake has a 1,500-year history in Japan, with techniques refined over centuries,” said Matt Bell, co-founder of Origami Sake. “Bringing this craft to the U.S. required adapting equipment from the wine and beer industries, but we’re proud to blend this tradition with Arkansas’ exceptional resources to create something truly special.”

Zero is available for $24.99 at select retailers including H-E-B, Total Wine, and Spec’s. For more information about ZERO and Origami Sake, visit drinkorigami.com.

About Origami Sake

Founded by Arkansas natives Matt Bell and Ben Bell, Origami Sake combines traditional Japanese brewing techniques with the unmatched natural resources of Arkansas. Located in the heart of U.S. rice country, Origami Sake is proud to be brewing a 100% Arkansas-made product and is determined to lead the rediscovery of sake in America, crafting world-class products that showcase the state’s exceptional rice and water.  Since its launch, Origami has earned national acclaim, including the Platinum People’s Choice Award from the Sake Brewers Association of North America, co-founder Ben Bell’s inclusion in Wine Enthusiast magazine’s Top 40 Tastemakers of 2023, and a nomination for the 2024 Brewbound Awards.

Previous articleHave A Holly, Jolly Holiday With The Peppermint Hot Cocoa Blizzard Treat
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation
Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.