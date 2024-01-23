Omni Hotels & Resorts Partners with PGA TOUR’S Parker and Pierceson Coody

Facebook

(DALLAS, TX) – Omni Hotels & Resorts – the official hotel partner of the PGA TOUR – is proud to announce a new partnership with Texas natives Parker and Pierceson Coody on the heels of the twin brothers obtaining their PGA TOUR cards. The Coody brothers will showcase Omni’s logo on their respective golf bags throughout the season.

Pierceson and Parker Coody, 24, both finished within the top 30 on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour points list, earning their PGA Tour cards for the 2024 season. Both standout players at the University of Texas at Austin where they helped guide the Longhorns to win the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship.

“We are excited about our collaboration with Parker and Pierceson Coody, as it brings together two hometown players to represent our Omni Golf Collection,” states Kurt Alexander, President of Omni Hotels & Resorts. “As we continue to amplify our best in class golf collection at our resorts, having these two exceptional players as ambassadors aligns perfectly with Omni’s commitment to bringing the game of golf to individuals of all ages and skill levels across the country.”

The Coody’s are just the second pair of fraternal twins to hold PGA TOUR membership simultaneously. Allan and Curtis Strange accomplished the feat in 1981. The twins hail from a rich golf legacy as their grandfather, Charles Coody, won the 1971 Masters as well as 15 professional events in his stellar career.

“We’re honored to partner with Omni, a brand that is not only important to the state of Texas but making a lasting impact on golf’s bright future,” says Parker and Pierceson Coody. “Omni continues to invest in each of their golf-focused resorts, but also give back through their Birdies-or-Better campaign which aims to make a difference in the same communities we play in.”

The Birdies-or-Better campaign is an extension of Omni’s Say Goodnight to Hunger program, which gives one meal to a local Feeding America network food bank for each stay at any Omni hotel or resort. Created in 2018, Birdies-or-Better provides four meals to a family in need for every birdie-or-better made during each PGA TOUR event.

The pair join Cameron Young, the PGA TOUR’s “Rookie of the Year” for the 2021–22 season, on Omni’s growing roster of ambassadors throughout the premier professional ranks.

About Omni Golf Collection

The Omni Golf Collection consists of the 13 golf-focused resorts throughout Omni’s portfolio. They range from the most historic golf destinations in the U.S. to several of the most modern. Three have been included in GOLF Magazine’s “Top 100 Golf Resorts in the World” – The Omni Homestead Resort (Hot Springs, VA),Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa (Austin, TX) and Omni PGA Frisco Resort (Frisco, TX) which is the new home of the PGA of America.

The collection continues with Omni Bedford Springs Resort (Old Course ranked the No. 1 in Pennsylvania by Golfweek), Omni Mount Washington Resort (Bretton Woods ranked the No. 1 course in New Hampshire by Golfweek), The Omni Grove Park Inn (widely considered the No. 1 course in Asheville, NC), Omni La Costa (Home of the 2024 NCAA Championships in Carlsbad, CA), Omni Tucson National Resort (former home of the Cologuard Classic in Tucson, AZ), Omni Amelia Island Resort (Amelia Island, FL), Omni Interlocken Hotel (Broomfield, CO), Omni Orlando Resort at Championsgate (Orlando, FL), Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa (Palm Springs, CA) and Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort (Hilton Head, SC).

For information or to book accommodations, visit omnihotels.com/destinations/golf or call 1-800-The-Omni.

About Omni Hotels & Resorts

Omni Hotels & Resorts creates genuine, authentic guest experiences at over 50 distinct hotels and resorts in the most popular leisure and business destinations across the United States, as well as in Canada. With 28 iconic golf courses, including multiple short courses, 25 award-winning spas featured in dynamic locales nationwide, every Omni proudly opens its doors to share the true spirit of its destination. Reflected through local color, personalized service, unique wellness options, signature restaurants and creative culinary offerings, Omni leaves a lasting impression with every guest and a heightened level of recognition and rewards delivered through its Select Guest® loyalty program. Omni is committed to reducing hunger and is on a mission through its Say Goodnight to Hunger initiative, to provide millions of meals each year for food banks to feed children, families, and seniors in communities in which it operates. Through its partnership with Shared Hope International, Omni is dedicated to the education and training of its associates to help combat human trafficking. Omni Hotels & Resorts is the official hotel of the PGA TOUR® and PGA of America. For information or to book accommodations, visit omnihotels.com or call 1-800-The-Omni.