Harmony Public Schools recognized with highest awards in Texas school finance

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

[TEXAS] – The Texas Association of School Business Officials (TASBO) has bestowed its highest awards for school financial responsibility in 2024 to Harmony Public Schools.

Announced by TASBO on Thursday, January 18, Harmony received both the Award of Excellence for Financial Management and Award of Merit for Purchasing Operations. The awards recognize schools for their exemplary purchasing practices and responsible stewardship of public funds. In choosing recipients, TASBO reviewed various procedures and practices including organization, policies and procedures, contract operations, staff training and certification, use of technology, communication, and management of co-operative programs.

The awards will be formally presented to Harmony’s Department of Finance and Chief Financial Officer Ebru Akyildiz at TASBO’s annual statewide conference, held February 21 in Houston.

“Effective, efficient and ethical financial practices are critical to ensuring our schools and students have all the resources they need for success,” Harmony Public Schools CEO Fatih Ay said. “That’s why Harmony is proud to be a leader in school finance for Texas public education. We appreciate not only our Finance Department for its hard work and responsible practices, but also our HPS Executive Board, as well as teachers and team members at campuses across the state who help our schools operate as efficiently as possible without sacrificing educational quality.”

In 2019, Harmony became to the first Texas public charter school to earn the Award of Merit from TASBO. The school system has since won two others, including 2024’s award. In 2023, Harmony also became the first Texas public charter school to earn TASBO’s Award of Excellence in Financial Management.

“We’re proud of the work our honorees do to streamline school purchasing operations, comply with regulations, and set the standard for how to utilize taxpayer dollars,” said Tracy Ginsburg, TASBO Executive Director. “These organizations have not only demonstrated their professional acumen by documenting their districts’ policies and procedures, but have also shared these best practices with colleagues throughout Texas.”

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in 23 cities across the state, including Greater Houston, DFW, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, Lubbock, Odessa, Bryan, Beaumont, and the Rio Grande Valley. Harmony also has one online-only campus: Harmony Virtual Academy. Harmony’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness.

Harmony Public Schools also is currently accepting applications for the 2024-25 school year for students and team members. The 2024-25 school year is expected to be a big year for Harmony. The 60-campus school system will be opening its first campus in Midland (Harmony Science Academy-Midland) as well as opening doors to major expansions at three others in Beaumont, Fort Worth and Katy.

About Harmony Public Schools

Harmony Public Schools is a network of 60 high performing PreK-12 college preparatory charter schools throughout Texas. Harmony blends the highest standards and expectations with a rigorous math- and science-centered curriculum and dedicated and engaged teachers and families to cultivate excellence and prepare students to succeed in college, careers and life. At Harmony Public Schools, we believe every child can succeed, and we are committed to helping them realize their full potential. To learn more about Harmony Public Schools and our 62 campuses across Texas, please visit: www.harmonytx.org, and follow us on Twitter at @HarmonyEdu and ‘Like’ us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarmonyTexas.