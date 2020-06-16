Dog Haus Biergarten’s Plans Major Food Drive June 20

DALLAS (June 15, 2020) – As schools are closed, events cancelled and work hours curtailed, food banks across Texas are seeing an unprecedented demand for resources. It’s estimated that nearly 70% of all people accessing food right now are doing so for the first time.

No stranger to fighting hunger through its ongoing partnership with No Kid Hungry, Dog Haus Biergarten is also setting out to help meet hunger demand locally. Dog Haus is sponsoring a food drive from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 20 at its Arlington Highlands and Richardson Restaurant Park locations.

For every grocery sack of food donated, Dog Haus will give away a FREE Burger Slider to each donor and a special offer for redemption on a return visit. Requested items are canned proteins, canned vegetables or soups, dry pasta, rice and jelly. In addition, customers may enter an Instagram giveaway for a FREE Haus Party for six (dine-in or takeout) by following @DogHaus_DFW and tagging a friend.

Items donated at its Richardson location (744 S. Central Expressway) benefit the Network of Community Ministries’ Food Pantry and Emergency Services program. A past partner of Dog Haus, Network of Community Ministries is a non-denominational, community-based organization serving nearly 9,000 individuals annually through over 47,000 units of service and primarily serves the Richardson community.

Items donated at the Arlington Highlands location (4000 Bagpiper Way, Ste. 110) benefit Arlington Charities. For over 40 years, Arlington Charities has provided help and created hope for the Arlington community. Fighting hunger, poverty and homelessness remain the core efforts of Arlington Charities.

Dog Haus is looking forward to partnering with both Arlington Charities and the Network of Community Ministries to help meet its current surge in demand.

“We are so grateful to both the Richardson and Arlington communities for their continued support of our stores and employees during these unprecedented times,” said Dog Haus Biergarten Owner Kirk Hermansen. “We felt like we needed to give back and do our part to help meet the demands that food pantries across DFW are experiencing. It only made sense to partner with our local food pantries since we are in the business of delivering food and hospitality.”

The Dog Haus Biergarten locations in Arlington and Richardson feature full bars with 24 beers on tap, emphasizing local craft favorites, signature Haus Cocktails – handcrafted by Phil Wills, as seen on Bar Rescue – multiple high-definition big screen televisions, a covered patio with outdoor bar space, custom playlists and more.

The Richardson location opened nearly three years ago and has received rave reviews, recently being awarded “Best New Restaurant” and “Best Sandwich” in Richardson Living’s Best Bites readers’ poll, as well as winning “Best New Restaurant” in Network’s Food Pantry’s “Fork Off” competition.

The second DFW location opened less than one year ago in the Arlington Highlands shopping center and was quickly recognized for its chef-driven hot dogs, burgers and sausages. It has won Fort Worth Weekly’s “Reader’s Choice Award” and “Critics Choice Award.” Regionally Dog Haus Biergarten has been recognized two years in a row as one of “Dallas’ Best Hot Dogs” by CraveDFW and just this month landed on Thrillist’s Best Burgers in Dallas list.

For up-to-date location and brand information, visit dfw.doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook, and Instagram @DogHaus_DFW.

