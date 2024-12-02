Oh What Fun It Is To Mix & Mingle: Holiday Cocktails Making Spirits Bright

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
Mistletoe margarita
Photo credit Astral Tequila

It’s time to get out the Christmas tree, hang the stockings, and host those holiday parties. While watching classic Chrismtas movies like “Home Alone”, “Elf”, and “Miracle on 34th St.” never get old, serving the same old cocktails every year does get tiresome. We have some excellent holiday cocktail recipes to keep your spirits bright and your guests impressed.

Blade & Bow New Fashioned

old fashioned
By Cameron Wilder

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz. Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
  • .5 oz. elderflower liqueur
  • Splash of soda
  • 2 orange slices
  • Cocktail cherry

Steps:

  • Add Blade and Bow and elderflower liqueur
  • Muddle one of the orange slices
  • Add ice, stir, and top with a splash of soda
  • Garnish with an orange slice and brandied cherry

Astral Tequila: Mistletoe Margarita

Ingredients:

Garnish: Toasted Rosemary

Glassware: Rocks Glass

Preparation: Measure and combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, add ice, shake, and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with sprig of toasted rosemary.

Old Parr Scotch Whisky 12YO: Old Parr Cinnamon

Old Parr cinnamon

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Old Parr 12
  • .25 oz cinnamon syrup
  • Squeeze of lemon
  • Premium club soda
  • Cinnamon stick garnish

Garnish: Cinnamon stick garnish

Glassware: Rocks Glass

Preparation: Combine Old Parr 12, cinnamon syrup and squeeze of a lemon into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a rocks glass over ice. Top with a premium club soda and garnish with a cinnamon stick.

DELEÓN: Classique Añejo

DeLeón Tequila

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz DELEÓN Añejo
  • 0.5 oz Sweet French Vermouth
  • 0.25 oz Herbal Liqueur
  • 2 Dashes Mole Bitters

Garnish: Orange Peel

Glassware: Coupe

Preparation: In a shaker, combine ingredients and strain into coupe glass.

Buchanan’s Scotch Whisky: Buchanan’s Coquito

Buchanan's DeLuxe with Coquito

Ingredients (14 Servings):

  • 21 oz Buchanan’s 12-Year DeLuxe Blended Scotch Whisky
  • 15 oz Coconut Cream
  • 13.5 oz Coconut Milk
  • 12 oz Evaporated Milk
  • 14 oz Sweetened Condensed Milk
  • 1 tbsp Cinnamon

Garnish: Grated Nutmeg

Glassware: Rocks Glass

Preparation: Combine all ingredients into a serving pitcher. Stir until combined. Serve over ice and garnish with shaved nutmeg.

 

Johnnie Walker Ginger Highball

highball glass with lime garnish

 

Ingredients: 

    • 1.5 oz Johnnie Walker Black Label
    • 4.5oz Fever Tree Ginger Ale
    • Glassware: Highball 
  • Garnish: Lime

Johnnie Walker Colada

Johnni Walker black bottle and cocktail

Makes one serving

Ingredients (1 Serving):

    • 2 oz. Johnnie Walker  Black
    • .75 oz. Coconut Cream (1:1 Lopez: Coconut Cream)
    • .5 oz. Lime
    • .5 oz. Granny Smith Apple Juice
    • .5 oz. Pecan Cane
      • 200g Smoked Pecans
      • 750g Cane Sugar
      • 375ml Water
    • 1 Dash Ango
    • Glassware: Highball, Pilsner or Tulip
  • Garnish: Mint, Burnt Cinnamon Stick, Cocoa Piece

*Pecan Cane

  1. Mix all ingredients in a vitamix or high power blender
  2. Blend on high until completely smooth and incorporated
  3. Strain through a fine mesh strainer or nutbag
  4. Adjust to 60 brix
  5. Bottle, label, and store for use.

 

Preparation: Combine everything in a shaker, whip shake with 2 pieces of ice and strain over pebble ice.

 

Preparation: Build all ingredients into an ice-filled highball glass and garnish with a lime wheel.

Baileys: Hot Chocolate

Baileys hot chcolate

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz. Baileys Original Irish Cream
  • 1 cup Prepared Hot Chocolate
  • Whipped Cream, Chocolate Shavings and Snowflake Cookie for garnish

Garnish: Whipped Cream, Chocolate Shavings and Snowflake Cookie

Glassware: Mug

Preparation: Prepare hot chocolate to your liking and pour into a mug. Top with Baileys. Garnish with whipped cream, chocolate shavings and a snowflake cookie.

Old Elk Holiday Sour

Old Elk sour
Ingredients:
Directions: Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled cocktail. Garnish with a rosemary sprig.

 

 

Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation
