Officials Break Ground Virtually for TxDOT’s 635 East Project

DALLAS COUNTY – Texas Department of Transportation officials were joined by federal, state and local leaders in a groundbreaking celebration, done virtually, to commemorate the beginning of a five-year effort to rebuild and widen Interstate 635 (I-635) and rebuild the I-635/I-30 interchange in Dallas County. Texas Transportation Chairman J. Bruce Bugg Jr. shared his sentiments along with Texas Governor Greg Abbott, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Garland Mayor Scott Lemay, Mesquite Mayor Bruce Archer, and a host of other state, county and local officials.

“Investing in our infrastructure is vital to our economy and vital to the quality of life for the people of Texas,” Governor Abbott expressed in the virtual celebration, in the form a video montage, launched today on the project website . “This project for I-635 East will ensure more jobs and less congestion in our communities. I thank Chairman Bruce Bugg and all of the commissioners for their excellent leadership as they tackle some of the worst traffic congestions in the state of Texas.”

“I’m proud to add my voice to the chorus of support for funding and moving forward with 635 East,” Chairman Bugg said. “This project will improve safety and will bring immediate and long-lasting relief to one of the worst bottlenecks in Texas.”

The 11-mile project on I-635 from U.S. 75 to I-30 will build continuous frontage roads, fully reconstruct and expand the mainlanes from eight lanes to 10, and rebuild all cross streets, as well as the I-30/I-635 interchange. Major roadway enhancements include updating roadway designs to meet current standards and implementing wider cross streets to increase traffic capacity.

“This $1.7 billion roadway construction project is part of the plan to continue to improve mobility and address congestion, while doing it safely,” Congresswoman Johnson said. “This is what we can achieve when we work together with the communities and I’m delighted that this project is advancing.”

The virtual groundbreaking celebration features noted speakers in a montage format and is posted on the project website under the “View” tab. TxDOT Dallas District Engineer Mo Bur hosted the program. Also posted on the project website are extended versions of each individual’s remarks.

The 635 East Project is the one of several Texas Clear Lanes projects in Dallas County to start construction since the program began in 2015. Designed to address Texas’ most congested highways, Texas Clear Lanes includes more than 40 projects statewide designed to improve mobility.

“Today is a great day for Dallas County and the cities of Dallas, Garland and Mesquite. I look forward to the launch of this project and the many more planned as we keep Texas moving forward for decades to come,” Governor Abbott said.

Construction for the 635 East Project began in spring 2020, which included the closure of the I-635 HOV/Express (TEXpress) lanes, mainlane restriping, utility relocations and installation of new bridge foundations in its first few months.

The public can stay informed on construction progress, lane closures and traffic changes by signing up for text alerts by sending the message “635 East” to 31996. They can also sign up for e-blasts by visiting the project website or this link: https://635east.com/receive/e-blasts/.

For additional information related to the 635 East Project, visit www.635east.com.

About the 635 East Project



The 635 East Project is a $1.7 billion design-build operation owned and managed by the Texas Department of Transportation. The goal of the 11-mile project is to improve mobility, operations and safety on Interstate 635 in Dallas County. Construction includes the addition of a mainlane in each direction, building continuous frontage roads along the corridor and reconstruction of the interchange at I-635 and I-30. Construction began in early 2020 with an anticipated completion date of late 2024. The 635 East Project is part of the Texas Clear Lanes initiative (www.texasclearlanes.com) by TxDOT to address growing traffic congestion in the state.

