Nominations are now open for the DeSoto ISD Hall of Honor Class of 2023!

DeSoto ISD developed the DeSoto ISD Hall of Honor in 2012 to recognize alumni and those who have provided meritorious service to the district. The stated criteria, listed below and expanded on the district website, will be used to measure candidates for the Hall of honor in one of two categories – DHS Alumni Hall of Fame or DeSoto ISD Distinguished Service Award.

Nomination submissions

All nominations will be submitted online. You may download a draft word document to compile the required information for ease of submission. Nominations may be made by individuals or groups, or a person may self-nominate. Only one nomination is required per person; multiple nominations for a single person will be combined and evaluated as a single score.

HALL OF HONOR SELECTION CRITERIA

Distinguished Service Award (DSA) – Minimum 10 years of consistent contribution to the development and improvement of DeSoto ISD is required for nominees to be considered for the Distinguished Service recognition.