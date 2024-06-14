No. 1 on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List Arrested

Facebook

AUSTIN – Just more than a week after Governor Greg Abbott launched Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has captured the No. 1 most wanted fugitive from that list.

Victor Hugo Chox Gonzalez, 38, who was wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact, was taken into custody in Fort Worth by DPS Special Agents and booked into the Tarrant County Jail. Chox Gonzalez’s arrest was a result of investigative efforts and a series of leads by DPS Special Agents assigned to his case. A Crime Stoppers reward will not be paid in Chox Gonzalez’s arrest.

Chox Gonzalez is a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico with ties to Tarrant County, including the cities of Pantego and Arlington. In 2016, he was convicted of driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15 and assault causing bodily injury to a family member. That same year, Chox Gonzalez was removed from the United States. In 2021, he was arrested in Tarrant County for assault and failure to identify/giving false/fictitious information and bonded out of jail. Later that year, warrants were issued out of Tarrant County for his arrest for failure to identify/give false/fictitious information and failure to identify as a fugitive. In 2023, the Arlington Police Department issued warrants for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact. For more information, view Chox Gonzalez’s captured bulletin here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture. Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous—regardless of how they are submitted—and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS Special Agents work with local and federal law enforcement agencies to apprehend all of the criminal illegal immigrant fugitives that have been identified and to select the fugitives that appear on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List. You can find the current lists—with photos—on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.