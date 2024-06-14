New Experiences, Including the All-New DreamWorks Land, are Now Open at Universal Orlando Resort

Facebook

ORLANDO, Fla. (June 14, 2024) – Summer just got more exciting with today’s official debut of several all-new, must-see experiences at Universal Orlando Resort. Guests of all ages can now enjoy DreamWorks Land – the expansive, vibrant themed environment inspired by beloved characters from DreamWorks Animation’s Shrek, Trolls and Kung Fu Panda; CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular – a riveting new nighttime lagoon show; and Hogwarts Always – an all-new castle projection show in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade.

Details about the exciting new experiences opening today at Universal Orlando Resort:

DREAMWORKS LAND (located in Universal Studios Florida)

Guests can now step into the vivid worlds of some of their favorite animated films in DreamWorks Land – a colorful new area featuring attractions, character meet and greets, interactive play areas and a live show inspired by DreamWorks Animation’s most beloved characters from Shrek, Trolls and Kung Fu Panda. Guests can explore Shrek’s Swamp, feast on themed items like Shrekzels (pretzels shaped like the famous ogre) and Poppy-licious Pink and BroZone Berry ice cream treats, scream with laughter on the Trolls Trollercoaster, learn kung fu moves with Po in the Panda Village, meet and take photos with characters like Shrek, Donkey, Poppy, Branch, Puss in Boots, Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse, and so much more.

DreamWorks Land also features extraordinary live entertainment with DreamWorks Imagination Celebration – a multisensory live show that combines hit pop songs, high-energy dancing and advanced technology to bring beloved DreamWorks stories to life like never before.

CINESATIONAL: A SYMPHONIC SPECTACULAR (located in Universal Studios Florida)

Guests can embark on a cinematic journey in the heart of the Universal Studios Florida lagoon with sentimental soundtracks from blockbuster films that have inspired Universal Orlando’s past, present and future attractions in CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular. The awe-inspiring lagoon show features an impressive collection of technologies and special effects, including 228 fountains that reach heights up to 131 feet, incredible 4K projection mapping, an original composition featuring newly arranged scores meticulously crafted to each scene, and more than 600 drones – all coming together to envelop guests in a breathtaking display of unforgettable cinematic moments from films like Harry Potter, Jurassic World, Jaws, Minions and more.

HOGWARTS ALWAYS CASTLE PROJECTION SHOW IN THE WIZARDING WORLD OF HARRY POTTER- HOGSMEADE (located in Universal Islands of Adventure)

Guests visiting The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade on select nights can delight in the newest nighttime extravaganza, Hogwarts Always – an incredible new projection show that takes guests on a journey through iconic moments of a school year at Hogwarts. Set against the radiant backdrop of Hogwarts castle, this new show features a stunning display of visuals inspired by memorable moments from the Harry Potter films including the exhilarating ride aboard the Hogwarts Express, the Sorting Ceremony and many more that will captivate witches, wizards and Muggles of all ages.

The summer thrills don’t stop there – on July 3, Universal Orlando will debut Universal Mega Movie Parade at Universal Studios Florida – Universal’s largest daytime parade ever. Guests will watch as some of their favorite movie characters leap off the screen and land on the streets of Universal Studios Florida in a celebration of iconic movies E.T., Jaws, Ghostbusters, Jurassic World, Illumination’s Sing, Minions, and DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls.

Guests can also gear up for the amazing summer entertainment with specialty merchandise celebrating the new experiences, including the new original interactive bubble wands inspired by DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls, Illumination’s Minions and Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World, available this July. The bubble wands will activate fun features when interacting with other wands and will also interact with select Universal Mega Movie Parade floats. Plus, the selection also includes all-new items like clothing, drinkware, headbands themed to beloved DreamWorks characters, and more.

Guests can take advantage of a variety of special offers to visit Universal Orlando to enjoy these new experiences and all that the theme park destination has to offer. The “Get 2 Days Free with a 2-Park, 3-Day Ticket” offer allows guests to enjoy five days of theme park fun across Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure for the price of a 3-Day ticket. For more information about this offer, click here.

For more information about the new experiences opening at Universal Orlando Resort this summer, visit universalorlando.com/newfor2024.