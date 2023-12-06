New Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game Set Arrives February 2024

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Into the Inklands Debuts Location Card Type, New Disney Characters and More

SEATTLE, Dec. 6, 2023 – Ravensburger, the acclaimed publisher of award-winning board games and high-quality toys and puzzles, revealed today the newest expansion to the Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game (TCG), named Into the Inklands. The third installment of the wildly popular Disney Lorcana TCG, Into the Inklands introduces location cards, which feature beloved Disney story settings and offer players special abilities and interactions. The set also debuts new in-game mini-stories and expands featured characters. Into the Inklands will be released first at local game stores on February 23, 2024, followed by mass market retailers on March 8, 2024.

“With each new release, enthusiasm and excitement for the Disney Lorcana TCG grows in magnitude,” said Filip Francke, Global Head of Games at Ravensburger. “Watching this community consistently grow and become more diverse tells us that we are getting it just right with Disney fans who are completely charmed by the art and stories, TCG die-hards who appreciate the strategic gameplay, and even new players who have tried their very first TCG and now play every weekend.”

For the first time since the game’s launch, players or “Illumineers” will be able to have their character glimmers visit locations from popular Disney stories, such as Motonui from Disney’s “Moana” or the Jolly Roger from Disney’s “Peter Pan.” Locations are a new card type that opens up new strategies – some give bonuses when characters visit them, while others provide benefits just by being in play. These new location cards will be included among more than 200 totally new cards when Into the Inklands launches. This new set also introduces additional narrative across cards as stories unfold through quotes and descriptive text (flavor text), allowing players to discover even more links between cards.

A bevy of beloved Disney stories and characters will be making their Disney Lorcana TCG debut in Into the Inklands. Players will now be able to quest for lore alongside fan-favorite good dogs like Disney’s Pluto and “101 Dalmatian’s” Perdita, as well as characters like Scrooge McDuck from “DuckTales,” Kit Cloudkicker from “TaleSpin,” and Jim Hawkins and the RLS Legacy crew from “Treasure Planet,” bringing late-90’s nostalgia to the game.

The Disney Lorcana TCG set Into the Inklands continues the story of the Illumineers who were mysteriously transported to the realm of Lorcana (The First Chapter). After accidentally unleashing a flood of mixed ink (Rise of the Floodborn) that scattered precious lore throughout the realm, Illumineers are now tasked with finding the lore and returning it to the Hall of Lorcana. However, their quest may be more treacherous than they realize, as an ominous shadow storm has been spotted gathering at the edges of Lorcana, adding urgency and mystery to the path ahead.

The Disney Lorcana TCG set Into the Inklands will include two Starter Decks featuring combinations of Amber/Emerald or Sapphire/Ruby cards ($16.99 USD/$21.99 CAD) and booster packs ($5.99 USD/$7.99 CAD). A new Illumineers Trove ($49.99 USD/$64.99 CAD), a Gift Set ($29.99 USD/$39.99 CAD) and play accessories including Card Sleeves ($9.99 USD/$12.99 CAD), Deck Boxes ($5.99 USD/$7.99 CAD), Card Portfolios ($19.99 USD/$24.99 CAD) and Playmats ($19.99 USD/$24.99 CAD) will also be available. All cards in this set can be played alongside the previously released sets, The First Chapter and Rise of the Floodborn, and used to update existing Disney Lorcana TCG decks.

About the Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game (TCG)

First released in August 2023, Disney Lorcana TCG is a popular trading card game (TCG) set in the wondrous realm of Lorcana. Players take on the role of Illumineers and wield magic ink to summon a team of Disney characters known as glimmers, who appear in both familiar and fantastical ways. The game was designed to be easy to learn for TCG newcomers while still offering strategic depth for experienced players. Featuring hundreds of original pieces of Disney art that collectors will adore, the game is welcoming to beginners, expert TCG players, and Disney fans alike. The first set of Disney Lorcana TCG released is The First Chapter, and the second set is Rise of the Floodborn.