Lancaster Resident Wins Hilton’s Highest Honor

Hilton Reveals 2023 CEO Light & Warmth Award Winners

MCLEAN, Va., November 30, 2023 – Hilton (NYSE: HLT) announced today the recipients of its 2023 CEO Light & Warmth Award, recognizing 15 individuals and two teams from Hilton-branded hotels. The CEO Light & Warmth Award is the company’s highest honor celebrating Hilton team members around the world who bring Hilton’s values to life through their inspiring leadership and passion for providing exceptional hospitality. Among this year’s winners is Toni Ramos, Development Coach, Hilton Reservations and Customer Care, based in Dallas.

In 2023, more than 700 team members from Hilton’s global managed and franchise network were nominated by their colleagues. Finalists were selected by a committee of representatives from across the company, with the winners chosen by Christopher J. Nassetta, president and CEO, Hilton.

“True to our founding purpose, our CEO Light & Warmth Award winners are making the world a better place through hospitality and inspiring everyone they meet,” said Christopher J. Nassetta, president and CEO, Hilton. “These leaders – and all our nominees – are what makes our hospitality so special and our future so bright.”

A champion for diversity and inclusion, Ramos collaborates with Hilton’s team member resource groups (TMRGs) to ensure all team members are represented and feel supported.

The recognition comes with a significant prize package, including a one-time net award of $10,000 for each individual winner, and $1,000 for each member of a recognized team. The CEO Light & Warmth Award originally debuted in 2011. Since then, Hilton has recognized more than 100 recipients with the company’s highest honor.

At Hilton, team member recognition is a foundational pillar of the hospitality leader’s award-winning workplace culture and an example of their commitment to creating a great place to work for all 460,000 team members globally. Hilton has been recognized as a World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work for eight consecutive years and recently received the coveted ranking of No. 1 World’s Best Workplace, marking the first time a hospitality company has achieved the top honor in the global ranking.

Read more about this year’s CEO Light & Warmth Award winners at stories.hilton.com.