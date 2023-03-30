NCTCOG Provides 21 Free Drone Workshops to the Public on YouTube

Facebook

Sessions encourage education, awareness, and skills development

March 30, 2023 (Arlington, Texas) – The introduction of uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS), commonly called drones, into the commercial market has given many people the opportunity to take up a unique hobby or new career. What was once a technology reserved mostly for the military is now being used by many businesses and governments to help with everything from selling real estate to enhancing accident investigations.

In the Federal Aviation Administration’s 2019-2039 Aerospace Forecast, the FAA predicted significant growth of commercial drones. The number of drones registered for recreational use was forecast to reach approximately 1.4 million by this year. Moreover, by next year it is expected that approximately 350,000 UAS pilots will be needed.

Drone operators need to be aware of the latest industry developments, including best practices and even where to safely fly their aircraft. To meet the educational need, the North Central Texas Council of Governments’ UAS Safety and Integration Task Force organized and hosted a series of monthly virtual workshops during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 21 workshops conducted over a two-year period are available FREE for anyone interested in learning more about drones, whether they have been using this technology for a while or they just fly their drones for fun. The Know Before You Fly Your Drone workshops have been posted on the NCTCOG Transportation Department’s YouTube page.

“Drone technology continues to evolve, creating opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to fly their own aircraft, whether as a hobby, for business or to help first responders make our communities safer,” said Ernest Huffman, NCTCOG program manager, aviation planning and education. “NCTCOG was pleased to partner with many impressive professionals to help people understand the technology and how to use it safely and effectively.”

The workshops cover a variety of topics, including drone types, use cases, careers, business opportunities and more. There is even a workshop focused on drone racing. Each workshop is guided by aviation and UAS professionals to provide expertise and career insights.

To learn more about NCTCOG’s UAS initiatives, visit www.northtexasuas.com. To access any of the 21 workshops, visit NCTCOGtrans – YouTube and find the playlist labeled “UAS Know Before You Fly Your Drone Workshop Series.”

About the North Central Texas Council of Governments:

NCTCOG is a voluntary association of local governments established in 1966 to assist local governments in planning for common needs, cooperating for mutual benefit and coordinating for sound regional development.

NCTCOG’s purpose is to strengthen both the individual and collective power of local governments and to help them recognize regional opportunities, eliminate unnecessary duplication, and make joint decisions. NCTCOG serves a 16-county region of North Central Texas, which is centered in the two urban centers of Dallas and Fort Worth. Currently, NCTCOG has 229 member governments including 16 counties, 169 cities, 19 school districts and 27 special districts. For more information on the Transportation Department, visit www.nctcog.org/trans.