Cedar Hill Seniors Show Leadership On Volleyball Court

By Makenly Gillin

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Cedar Hill first-year head volleyball coach Amanda Blackney is grateful for the leadership of the program’s four seniors.

“They carry great leadership qualities and experience,” Blackney said. “They’ve set the foundation for many years to come. They know how to adapt to new strategies and new coaching styles.”

Cedar Hill Volleyball Seniors Kennedie Adley, Brianna Berry, Cheridan Camper and Asia Salter will play their final home match at 5:30 p.m. Friday vs. Duncanville. The Lady Longhorns (19-18) will honor the quartet before the match.

If Cedar Hill wins the match, it will be the program’s first winning season since 2018 and its first 20-win season since 2017.

The seniors have shared a love of the sport since they were younger, and they set a good example for the program’s eight sophomores.

Salter said she really loved playing volleyball.

“At first, I wanted to try it out and I realized I loved it later on,” said Salter, who prepares for the game by getting into the correct mindset. “I focus on what needs to be done and make sure I execute any effective strategies in my mind.”

Salter describes her coaches as helpful and patient. She balances volleyball and schoolwork by being diligent in the classroom.

“You just have to be on the top of your game because once you’re on the court you’re on the court,” Salter said. “I like to challenge myself on and off the court.”

She plans on attending Lamar University in Beaumont or The University of Texas at Austin, majoring in Biology or Music and playing NCAA Division I Volleyball

Berry prepares for games by getting her mind right and having the right attitude.

“I try to build up my confidence as much as I can, and I think about certain strategies I can use during the games,” Berry said.

Berry said the adrenaline rush and scoring a point makes the sport exciting for her. She describes her coaches as being straightforward.

“They let you know what needs to be done and help you fix the issue,” Berry said.

When it comes down to balancing schoolwork and volleyball, Berry tends to focus on the work first.

“You can’t play volleyball if your grades are not up to par,” Berry said. “I try to keep a healthy balance and make sure I get my work done beforehand.”

She would like to attend a Historically Black College & University (HBCU) – Langston University in Oklahoma or Prairie View A&M University near Houston where she plans on playing volleyball in college and study Advertising and Public Relations.

Adley described her coaches as leaders.

“They’re extremely effective in the sport and you learn from them. They just know how the game works,’ Adley said. “I just focus on what I do at practice.”

Adley said the team and the crowd make volleyball fun and exciting. She balances schoolwork and volleyball through time management.

“I just get all my work done in class and do not have to worry about any outstanding work while I am on court,” Adley said.

She also takes her leadership skills into the classroom.

“I just know when to be a leader on the court and off the court,” Adley said.

Adley would like to attend Clark Atlanta University or Texas Christian University. She plans to play Volleyball and study Biology.

Camper said she joined volleyball due to seeing others play it.

“I grew up watching my sister play the sport, I saw her play in high school and college,” Camper said. “I decided I wanted to play volleyball too.”

Camper prepares for volleyball games by eliminating distractions.

“I just have my mindset on playing the game correctly and doing my part as a team member,” Camper said. “My coaches don’t ever let me play without my full potential.”

She balances schoolwork and volleyball by prioritization.

“I just get all my work done in class, just in case I am busy,” Camper said.

She plans on attending an HBCU, either Florida A&M or Prairie View A&M, to study Accounting or Animal Science and playing NCAA Division I Volleyball.