Texas Senate Campaigns Heat Up as MJ for Texas Campaign Files Complaint With FEC Against Sen. Cornyn Campaign

Today, the MJ For Texas Campaign filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission against Senator Cornyn’s campaign for failing to return illegal conduit donations from the company of its major donor James Dannenbaum within 30 days of promising to do so, as federal election law requires.

Federal election law is very clear on this point, stating that if a campaign committee discovers a donation was illegal, “the treasurer shall refund the contribution to the contributor within thirty days of the date on which the illegality is discovered.” The campaign committee is also required to report the return of illegal funds on its quarterly disclosure of campaign expenditures.

Based on media reports it is clear that Senator Cornyn’s campaign knew on November 7th that the donation was illegal, which means they would have had until December 7th to return the money to the US Treasury as they assured they would do.

However, Senator Cornyn’s latest FEC report makes it clear that he did not return the donations within 30 days or even 54 days.

“If Senator Cornyn thinks he can accept illegal campaign contributions, and then lie about returning them, he has another thing coming. Texans are fed up with corrupt politics as usual. It is time to elect a Senator with integrity, who will fight for campaign finance reform and clean up Washington,” said MJ Hegar.

Who is MJ Hegar?

MJ was a commissioned officer in the Air Force. She served three tours in Afghanistan as a combat search and rescue and medevac pilot. She’s running against Senator John Cornyn for a seat in the Senate.

