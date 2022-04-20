MISSING PERSON: Duncanville Police Seek Help Locating Juanita Elena Rodriguez

Facebook

APRIL 20, 2022

On 04/18/2022, Duncanville police officers were dispatched to a call for service in the 300 block of Charlotte Street regarding a missing person, who was later identified as Juanita Elena Rodriguez, a white female born on 06/24/1967. After contacting the initial caller, officers were informed Juanita Rodriguez left her house on 04/15/2022 and had not returned. Family members of Juanita Rodriguez advised it was not uncommon for her to

leave her home and not return for days at a time.

Officers instructed the caller to contact the police with further updates or concerns about Juanita Rodriguez as they were available.

On 04/19/2022, officers were recontacted and provided additional information regarding this missing person.

Officers were informed that Juanita Rodriguez’s vehicle had been recovered by Dallas Police Department, but she has still not been located. Furthermore, Jaunita Rodriguez did not report to work on 04/18/2022 and 04/19/2022.

Duncanville officers entered Juanita Rodriguez into the TCIC/NCIC database as a missing person.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information about Juanita Elena Rodriguez’s whereabouts should contact the Duncanville Police Department at 972-223-6111 ext 4.