Miracles for Moms: Z SUPPLY and the Z SUPPLY Foundation Host a Special Giveback Day Benefiting Miracles for Kids Moms

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

IRVINE, CALIF. – (April 4, 2024): On March 27th, Miracles for Kids, Z SUPPLY, as well as the Z SUPPLY Foundation, joined forces to celebrate 15 mothers of critically ill children with a special event ahead of Mother’s Day. The event, held at the Z SUPPLY headquarters, offered a morning of pampering and appreciation for these incredible moms whose families are facing enormous challenges.

The event kicked off with the 15 mothers gathering for coffee and breakfast, giving them a chance to relax and connect with each other. After breakfast, they all headed to the company’s showroom where they were treated to pampering with shopping and fun activities. As part of their morning, the moms received mini makeovers from Manna Kadar Cosmetics, and were also gifted with Kadar Cosmetic goodie bags. The Z SUPPLY pop up shop featured numerous Z SUPPLY styles to choose from, including cozy lounge sets and the brand’s classic Z Essentials line. Moms had the opportunity to screen print their name and a “Mama” graphic on a limited edition all day knit denim Z SUPPLY totes, and create floral arrangements to bring home. Z SUPPLY also partnered with Zepplin the Label who provided each Miracles mom with a “Mama” necklace and Matisse footwear donated a pair of sandals, then finished the outfits off with a pair of new Z SUPPLY sunglasses. These gifts were a small token of appreciation for the strength and resilience these mothers show every day.

Throughout the morning, mothers connected with each other and shared their experiences as parents of critically ill children. Many of them expressed how grateful they were for the support and love they received from Z SUPPLY and its Foundation.

“We are honored to have Z SUPPLY as a partner and advocate of Miracles for Kids. Thanks to their creativity and generosity with the event, we were able to show love and support to 15 moms during a time of crisis in their lives. Among the moms here, we have some that have newly diagnosed critically ill children, some that have lost a child within the past year, and some that are preparing to re-enter the workforce after a prolonged period of caring for their child,” stated Autumn Strier, Co-Founder and CEO of Miracles for Kids. “To be able to offer this wonderful day of pampering to each of our moms, filled with such special gifts thanks to Z SUPPLY, is truly a blessing.”

Miracles for Kids and Z SUPPLY partner throughout the year to support families with critically ill children in Southern California. This event was just one of the many ways Z SUPPLY and the Z SUPPLY Foundation show their commitment to these families and their dedication to making a positive impact in others lives. As Mother’s Day approaches, this event was a beautiful reminder to Miracles moms that they are loved, cherished, supported and seen as they fight for their families.

“What an honor it was to partner with Miracles for Kids. We loved hosting all the moms and seized the opportunity to pamper them and brighten their day,” said Mandy Fry, President and Partner of Z SUPPLY. “The team and I had the pleasure of spending time with each mom and hearing their stories. We look forward to partnering with Miracles for Kids again and hope to uplift more families that benefit from its amazing services.”

Miracles for Kids and Z SUPPLY are grateful for the opportunity to celebrate these incredible mothers and are committed to continuing their support for families in crisis. As Mother’s Day approaches, let us all take a moment to appreciate and honor the mothers in our lives who are facing challenges and remind them that they are not alone. To learn more about Miracles for Kids and how you can donate your time, treasure or talent to the organization please visit https://miraclesforkids. org/take-action/.

ABOUT MIRACLES FOR KIDS:

Miracles for Kids is a 501(c)(3) non-profit serving children with life-threatening illnesses and the families that care for them. With programs launching in 2004 and led by Co-Founder & CEO Autumn Strier for 20 years, the organization creates stability for families that are crumbling from the financial and emotional devastation of fighting for their child’s life. With programs providing financial aid, basic needs, housing, and wellness to patients and their families, Miracles for Kids fulfills a mission to help caregivers battle bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger, and depression, so they can concentrate on what matters most. In 2022, 82.4 cents of every dollar collected was spent on programs that directly benefit the families they serve. Based in Orange County, California, Miracles for Kids currently serves families in treatment at CHOC Children’s, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital, Rady Children’s, UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital, By the Bay Health, City of Hope, Loma Linda University Hospital and Phoenix Children’s Hospital, with a pilot program for families in treatment at Children’s Medical Center Dallas launching in Q1 2024.Follow on Instagram @MiraclesForKids to see how you can make a difference and get involved at MiraclesForKids.org.

ABOUT Z SUPPLY:

Z SUPPLY designs reflect the belief that simplicity, comfort and style should coexist in every closet. Featuring signature plush fabrics, timeless silhouettes, and versatile style, Z SUPPLY creates everyday essentials that can be worn by everyone. For more information and to view current collections, visit www.zsupplyclothing.com and follow @zsupply on social media for updates.

About Z SUPPLY FOUNDATION:

With the ethos that we are all in this together, Z SUPPLY launched its philanthropic arm, the Z SUPPLY FOUNDATION in 2021. The Foundation is committed to supporting social, environmental and educational qualified tax-exempt 501(c) (3) public charities in the United States. The Z SUPPLY Foundation Education Fund is the main focus for the Foundation where it creates and implements educational initiatives that empower the next generation. Social and environmental issues are also important to the Foundation and each year it identifies non-profit organizations in the community that can truly make a difference and positive impact on people’s lives by volunteering, sponsoring and donating. For more information about Z SUPPLY Foundation, visit Z SUPPLY Foundation.