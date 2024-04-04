DUNCANVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT INCREASES SIGN-ON BONUS FOR CERTIFIED POLICE OFFICERS

Facebook

Duncanville, TX – The Duncanville Police Department is proud to announce a newly increased sign-on bonus of up to $20,000 for lateral transfer police officers.

The newly amended sign-on bonus will be based on the applicant’s years of service and paid once the officer completes field training. The sign-on bonus amounts will be as follows:

<2 years of service as a licensed peace officer: $5,000.00

2 – <5 years of service as a licensed peace officer: $10,000.00

+5 years of service as a licensed peace officer: $20,000.00

The Duncanville Police Department takes pride in providing excellent customer service to all its residents and prioritizes public safety.

If you are up to the task of meeting the high standards of the Duncanville Police Department, please visit our website at duncanvilletx.gov and complete an interest card for further information.