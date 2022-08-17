Midlothian’s New Baseball Complex Grand Opening On August 27

Facebook

New Baseball Complex to Open with First-Pitch Ceremony & Community Celebration

MIDLOTHIAN- Grand opening ceremonies for Midlothian’s new baseball complex at Midlothian Community Park, 3601 S. 14th Street, will take place on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 9 a.m. Additionally, the morning will be filled with exhibition games, refreshments, souvenirs, and activities till noon.

Jaycee Park has been home to Midlothian youth baseball since the 1970s when the fields were originally built and funded by the Jaycees and donated to the city. With the opening of the new complex, Jaycee Park will become the practice fields for the Midlothian Amateur Baseball Association (MABA). League games and tournaments will be played at the new complex, which features five, lighted regulation playing fields with turf infields. While priority is given to youth league play, the city rents fields to others as available during off season.

Voters approved funds in 2017 for the completion of Community Park and the construction of the new baseball complex. Midlothian Community Development Corporation provided additional funding for the baseball fields and other park amenities.

“The city is very excited to be opening these fields that will provide quality playing facilities and adding to the enjoyment of players and fans alike for many years to come,” says Mayor Reno.

“Midlothian youth baseball owes a debt of gratitude to our city leaders that put so much hard work and effort into these fantastic new facilities,” adds Adam Ross, incoming MABA president.

Exhibition games at the event will begin at 9:30 a.m. with an appearance by the Miracle League of Waxahachie, a league that serves children and adults who suffer from any type of physical or mental disability that might cause them to be excluded from conventional baseball or softball leagues.

The following games will be played at 10 a.m. on various fields: Guns versus Hoses (Midlothian’s Fire Department versus Police Department); MABA, and Midlothian Heritage and Midlothian High School baseball team members. Other activities will include a wiffle ball play area and free facepainting.

MABA serves more than a thousand youth players each year. Registration is now open for the fall season through August 31. Opening day for league play is September 24. To register, visit https://www.midlothianbaseball.org.