Midlothian Zoning Public Hearing Notices July 11, 2023

NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING

THE CITY COUNCIL OF MIDLOTHIAN, TX

The City Council of the City of Midlothian will hold a Public Hearing to begin at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in the City Council Chambers at Midlothian City Hall, (104 West Avenue E, Midlothian, TX), to consider and act upon ordinances for the following cases:

CASE NO. SUP08-2023-36: Conduct a public hearing and consider and act upon an ordinance for a Specific Use Permit (SUP) for a multi-family residential development within Planned Development 146 (PD-146). The property is generally located on Highway 287 and Old Fort Worth Road.

CASE NO. SUP09-2023-44: Conduct a public hearing and consider and act upon an ordinance for a Specific Use Permit (SUP) for building wall signage that require an exception to Section 4.6017 of the City of Midlothian Zoning Ordinance, located on Lot 2RA, block 1, Walnut Grove Center South (commonly known as 4470 East Highway 287, Suite 500), and presently zoned Commercial (C).

CASE NO. Z12-2023-45: Conduct a public hearing and consider and act upon an ordinance amending the zoning of Planned Development-4 (PD-4) to allow for signage that requires exceptions from Section 4.6000 of the Zoning Ordinance for signage, within an existing Planned development on +/- 31.17 acres, being in the L. Newton Survey, Abstract 792 and the JT Rawls Survey, Abstract 933. The property is generally located at 975 S. Highway 67.

CASE NO. OZ02-2023-24: Conduct a public hearing and consider and act upon an ordinance amending the City of Midlothian Subdivision Regulations by amending Section 3.12 “Application Process” to remove references to conceptual plans and provision relating to dormant applications; recaptioning and amending Section 3.13 “Site Plan Requirement” to remove references to conceptual site plans; amending Section 3.15 “Vacation Instrument, Replatting, Amended Plats, and Minor Plats” Subsection 1 “Vacation of a Plat” relating to the procedures for vacating a plat or replat; recaptioning and amending Section 4.12 “Site Plans” to limit the subject matter to the approval of building site plans; amending Section 4.13 “Preliminary Plats” by amending paragraph t) of Subsection 4 regarding phasing plans; Subsection 9.a) removing references to conceptual site plans; and Subsection 9.c) relating to the extension of preliminary plats; and amending Subsection 1 of Section 4.14 “Final Plats” to provide for filing plats within Johnson County when applicable. (Case No. OZ02-2023-24).