City of Midlothian Ordinances 2023-17, 2023-18, 2023-19, 2023-20, 2023-21, 2023-22

ORDINANCE 2023-17

An ordinance of the City Council of the City of Midlothian, Texas, amending the City of Midlothian Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map relating to the use and development of Lot 58 of Shallow Creek Estates, Phase Five, presently zoned Agricultural (A) District, by granting a Specific Use Permit (SUP) for a secondary dwelling and adopting conditions for development and use of the property; providing for a conflicts resolution clause; providing a severability clause; providing a savings clause; providing a penalty of fine not to exceed two thousand dollars ($2,000) for each offense; providing an effective date; and providing for termination under certain circumstances.

ORDINANCE 2023-18

An ordinance of the City Council of the City of Midlothian, Texas, amending the City of Midlothian Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map by granting a Specific Use Permit (SUP) authorizing an exception to Section 4.6017(a)(8) and Section 4.6030 of the Zoning Ordinance relating to building wall signs installed on Lot 2, Block 1, Harvest Hill Addition and a building on said lot commonly known as 320 Harvest Hill Drive, Suite 250, presently zoned Planned Development District No. 109 (PD-109); providing for a conflicts resolution clause; providing a severability clause; providing a savings clause; providing a penalty of fine not to exceed two thousand dollars ($2,000) for each offense; providing an effective date; and providing termination under certain circumstances.

ORDINANCE 2023-19

An ordinance of the City Council of the City of Midlothian, Texas, amending the City of Midlothian Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map by changing the zoning of Lot 13 and Lot 14, Block 2, Bryant Addition (commonly known as 508 Bryant Avenue) from Residential (R-3) District to Urban Village Planned Development District No. 168 (UVPD-168) for Single Family Four (SF-4) residential uses; adopting development regulations; providing for a conflicts resolution clause; providing a severability clause; providing a savings clause; providing a penalty of fine not to exceed the sum of two thousand dollars ($2,000.00) for each offense; and providing an effective date.

ORDINANCE 2023-20

An ordinance of the City of Midlothian, Texas, amending the City of Midlothian Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map, as amended, by amending the regulations relating to the use and development of 60.7± acres out of the Radford Berry Survey, Abstract. No. 42 described in Exhibit “A” hereto by changing the zoning from Agriculture (A) to Planned Development District No. 169 (PD-169) for distribution center use with outside storage and display; adopting development regulations including a site plan, landscape plan, and elevation/façade plan; providing for a conflicts resolution clause; providing a severability clause; providing a savings clause; providing a penalty of fine not to exceed two thousand dollars ($2,000) for each offense; and providing an effective date.

ORDINANCE 2023-21

An ordinance of the City Council of the City of Midlothian, Texas, amending the City of Midlothian Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map relating to the use and development of 1.782± acres in the John Crane Survey, Abstract No. 246, by changing the zoning from Agriculture (A) zoning district to Single Family-2 (SF2) zoning district; providing for a conflicts resolution clause; providing a severability clause; providing a savings clause; providing a penalty of fine not to exceed two thousand dollars ($2,000) for each offense; and providing an effective date.

ORDINANCE 2023-22

An ordinance of the City Council of the City of Midlothian, Texas, amending the City of Midlothian Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map relating to the use and development of 1.740± acres in the John Crane Survey, Abstract No. 246, by changing the zoning from Agricultural (A) zoning district to Planned Development No. 140 (PD-140) zoning district; and amending and restating the regulations of Planned Development District No. 140 (PD-140) as set forth in Section 2 of Ordinance No. 2021-20, inclusive of all exhibits thereto; providing for a conflicts resolution clause; providing a severability clause; providing a savings clause; providing a penalty of fine not to exceed two thousand dollars ($2,000) for each offense; and providing an effective date.