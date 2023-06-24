City of Lancaster Zoning Hearing Notices June 26, 2023

Facebook

City of Lancaster, Texas Notice of Public Hearings

The City of Lancaster City Council will hold a Public Hearing on the above referenced case at their meeting on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City of Lancaster Municipal Center, 211 North Henry, Lancaster, Texas 75146.

M23-13 Conduct a public hearing and consider an amendment to the Future Land Use Plan of the Comprehensive Plan from Suburban Neighborhood to Commercial Corridor on a property located at the Southeast intersection of Parkerville Road and S. I-35E, addressed as 1400 S. I-35E, Victron Addition, known as Lot 1, Block A, out of the Victron Addition, and 1402 S. I-35E being 3.35 acres out of the Charles H. Bernard Abstract 128, Page 020, City of Lancaster, Dallas County, Texas.

Z23-02 Conduct a public hearing and consider a zoning change from Agricultural Open (AO) and Commercial Highway (CH) to a Planned Development (PD) with Commercial Highway uses and a Car Wash. The properties are located at the Southeast intersection of Parkerville Road and S. I-35E, known as 1400 S. I-35E, described as Lot 1, Block A, out of the Victron Addition, and 1402 S. I-35E being 3.35 acres out of the Charles H. Bernard Abstract 128, Page 020, City of Lancaster, Dallas County, Texas.

M23-20 Conduct a public hearing and consider approval of an ordinance granting several special exceptions to the Lanport Overlay District Standards on a property located at 1800 North Lancaster Hutchins Road, known as Lot 1 & 2, Block A, out of the APEC Addition, City of Lancaster, Dallas County, Texas.

M23-22 Conduct a public hearing and consider a special exception to Section 14.1204 (j) Pole Sign Placement, of the Sign Ordinance. The properties are located at the Southeast intersection of Parkerville Road and S. I-35E, known as 1400 S. I-35E, described as Lot 1, Block A, out of the Victron Addition, and 1402 S. I-35E being 3.35 acres out of the Charles H. Bernard Abstract 128, Page 020, City of Lancaster, Dallas County, Texas.

The Public is invited to attend these meetings and/or express opinions in writing to the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council, P.O. Box 940, Lancaster, Texas 75146. Please call the City of Lancaster Planning Division at (972) 218 1315 with any other questions.