Midlothian Wrestling Caps Phenomenal Season – Again

If the Midlothian wrestling program keeps having a season for the books, they’re going to have to start a new publication.

And the one from this season needs a few extra pages in the book.

Midlothian High qualified five boys and one girl for the University Interscholastic State Meet at the Berry Center in Cypress Feb. 17-18. Heritage sent three boys.

Midlothian produced a pair of state champions as Karson Tompkins won a second consecutive title, capturing the top spot in the 190-pound division, and Eli Bierman claimed his first by winning the 132 weight class. They also had a state runner-up among the girls with Maddie Hodges in the 165 division.

Midlothian has now produced seven individual state championships in the past five seasons, winning at least one title from 2019-present. Hodges is the third state runner-up in four seasons.

“The kids come ready to work every day and the work ethic amongst the state qualifiers is contagious to the rest of the team. They are an awesome bunch to coach,” said Midlothian coach Bryan Shivers.

Heritage sent three wrestlers to state, with Mario Aguero placing sixth in the 106 division.

Tompkins is also a two-time regional champion and three-time district champion. His first state championship came in the 182 division.

Bierman is also a three-time district and regional champion.

Hodges won district and regionals and was named the Most Outstanding Girls Wrestler at the district.

Nick Celli of the Panthers qualified for his second state meet and is a two-time district champion and two-time regional runner-up. Also qualifying for state for the Panthers were Josh Ramirez and Jack Ashley.

Jack Hammon (157) and Landon Ewton (165) also qualified for Heritage.

“I think it was an amazing tournament and our program is starting to make the state championship a yearly trip, which is great to see the kids grow and chase their dreams,” Heritage coach Collin Stroner said.

As a team, Midlothian won district for the first time in five years, has been a top-three regional finisher for five straight years and a top-10 state finisher for five straight seasons. While they’ve yet to win a state championship, the Panthers were runners-up in 2020.

“Next season we are trying to build a state championship team where we can win it as a whole,” Shivers said.

Other Midlothian state champions/runners-up since 2019 are:

Jackson Carter, first in 2019 (138) and 2020 (145).

Marshall Hodges, second in 2020, first in 2021 (both at 285).

Felix Saunders, first in 2020, second in 2021 (both at 152).