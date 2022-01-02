Duncanville ISD Classes Resume In Person January 5

18 shares Facebook

Mask Mandate In Effect For Duncanville ISD

With the holiday break coming to an end, school districts across the country are monitoring COVID-19 and deciding whether its safe to return to school in person. Many factors are being considered including whether or not there’s another staff from school bus drivers to teacher, support staff and more. While Lancaster ISD announced they plan to go virtual the first week, Duncanville ISD plans to resume learning in person on January 5. Superintendent Dr. Marc Smith sent this letter to parents.

As of December 29, Cook Children’s reported 29 children being treated inpatient for COVID-19 at the medical center. With four of those receiving care in the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU).

Happy New Year, Duncanville ISD family

I hope you have enjoyed your winter break and remained safe. Now that the countdown to 2022 is complete, it’s time to look toward our upcoming return to school. Classes resume for students on Wednesday, January 5. District offices reopen when staff return to work on Tuesday, January 4.

As we prepare to welcome staff and students back next week, district leaders have been monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically information about the omicron variant currently impacting much of the state. The peaks and valleys of COVID-19 cases have become commonplace for our community, and with those changing dynamics we have seen the benefits of our safety protocols. In preparation for next week, we encourage staff and families to be even more diligent with those processes in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Duncanville ISD continues to have a mask mandate in place for anyone who enters our schools or district facilities. If a person does not have a mask, district staff will gladly provide one. Based on your survey responses, calls and discussions with various stakeholder groups, masks are widely supported in our community and the mask mandate will continue. We will also maintain our district safety and cleaning protocols.

Health experts continue to encourage people who are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine and the booster shot if eligible. Prior to winter break, the district hosted a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic and will look for opportunities to host additional vaccination clinics. There are also vaccinations sites throughout the area. In an ongoing effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the district offers free testing to staff and students who are symptomatic. Students require parent consent before a COVID-19 test can be administered.

Historically, we have seen a positive impact on this pandemic with the combined proactive steps of wearing a face mask, increased cleaning, testing and vaccinations. We will closely monitor the COVID-19 situation in the area, and more specifically in our schools. Throughout the process, you will remain informed. Thank you for partnering to keep students and staff safe as we enter the new year with a mindset of #UnstoppableExcellence.

Sincerely,

Dr. Marc Smith

Superintendent of Schools

Duncanville ISD

A few parents of Duncanville ISD students expressed concerns on social media. With the current COVID-19 surge, they’re worried about sending their kids back to a classroom.

In case your child tests positive, here’s the current guidance from the CDC on isolation

What if your child has been exposed to COVID-19, but not diagnosed? The CDC has also changed their recommendations for what to do. If your child has not received the COVID-19 vaccine, or if they are due for a booster but have not yet received it, they should follow the same recommendations as if they have tested positive. This means quarantining for five days followed by five days of strict mask use.

Anyone exposed to COVID-19 should wear a mask for at least 10 days and seek a test five days after exposure. Note: Medical experts say the mask must fit securely and preferable be a KN95 or N95, not just a cloth mask.