Midlothian ISD welcomes 36-year public school veteran as new superintendent

MIDLOTHIAN – The Midlothian ISD welcomed its new superintendent earlier this month on Oct. 2.

Dr. David Belding arrives in the district with 36 years of experience as a Texas public school educator. Most recently, he was the superintendent for the past seven years with Aubrey ISD.

Midlothian ISD Board President Tami Tobey said, “The entire board is confident that Dr. Belding’s genuine servant leadership style is an amazing fit for the Midlothian community. It will also be a wonderful asset and gift to our students and staff as we continue to move the needle on academic outcomes.”

Belding was unanimously named Superintendent of Schools of Midlothian ISD by the Board of Trustees at its Sept. 18 meeting following the state-required 21-day Lone Finalist period.

The experience he brings to the district includes overseeing two bond programs totaling $436.9 million and a Tax Ratification Election (TRE). He also led the district where he hails from in positive efforts to attain higher student achievement, improve instructional technology, and execute a balanced budget while growing fund balance and saving taxpayers millions of dollars through early bond debt payments.

“Thank you for the opportunity to introduce myself to your readers,” Belding said. “Midlothian ISD is a very special place. During my first week in the district, I toured every school and most of the district facilities, meeting students, parents, and staff. I am proud to join such a fantastic team of educators in MISD. The first 90-120 days are all about learning for me. My goal is to focus on making connections, getting acquainted with the community, and meeting our students, parents, teachers, staff, and school leaders.”

Midlothian ISD is growing and, in the coming years, will need to take steps to manage that growth in a way that honors the history of the community while embracing and welcoming the new. Trustees saw in Belding his experience in the fast-growth district of Aubrey ISD aligned well with the needs of MISD.

“During my seven years there, we accomplished great work that has positioned them to continue to experience success. A change in leadership at the right time can help any organization maintain and re-ignite a trajectory of continuous improvement,” Belding explained.

He also noted a strong interest in listening to and hearing from community stakeholders to understand their perspectives and priorities as the district prepares to work together toward fulfilling its mission, vision, and goals outlined in its strategic balanced scorecard.

“My wife, Angela, and I felt Midlothian ISD was a good fit,” Belding added. “Every interaction we have had with people in Midlothian over the last several weeks affirms that we share the same core values and commitment to excellence. In the coming days, weeks, months, and years, we will continue supporting, maintaining, and establishing systems that provide students with the opportunities they deserve to realize their future and their potential. Reaching our aspiration of inspiring excellence today to change the world tomorrow takes all of us working together.”

Belding received a bachelor’s in music education from Texas Christian University, a master’s, and a Doctor of Education from Tarleton State University. He also holds a Texas Superintendent Certification. 2020, he was nominated as a Region 11 Superintendent of the Year candidate. In 2019, he was recognized as a TASA Inspiring Leader in its “Insights” magazine and was awarded the Texas State FFA Honorary Lone Star Degree.

“We are very excited to welcome Dr. Belding to Midlothian ISD as the new Superintendent of schools,” Midlothian ISD Board Vice President Gary Vineyard concluded. “He has received an amazing welcome from the community, and he’s excited to be here. The school board wanted to make sure we brought the best possible candidate to Midlothian ISD to serve the students, staff, and community. We are very confident in his ability to be a great leader as we navigate through the fast growth happening here.”