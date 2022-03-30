Midlothian ISD to Send Six Teams to Destination Imagination Global Finals Competition

Midlothian, TX —On March 26, 2022, seven teams from Midlothian ISD competed in the Lone Star Finals Destination Imagination state tournament at the University of Texas Arlington and Globe Life Field. After months of preparation, more than 350 student teams
from the 17 DI regions in Texas presented their creative solutions to a number of STEAM-based (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) challenges.
Destination Imagination is an international, project-based educational program that encourages innovation, teamwork and creative problem-solving. Students chose one of seven different open-ended DI challenges and worked together in teams to plan, create and present their solutions to the appraisers last weekend. These teams improved and presented their solutions, which wowed the appraisers and spectators!
Six of our seven teams advanced to the Globals competition on May 20-24 in Kansas City, Missouri. We had two teams place first in their category!
Below are the MISD teams advancing to the global competition.
Chewbaccadoodles, Fine Arts, 1st Place
Longbranch Elementary and McClatchey Elementary
Hudson Lynn, Jackson Burns, Preston Peace, Knox Vernon, Emily Jeanes, Kinsley Crowell
Team Managers: Cass Lynn, Samantha Burns
Ramen Noodle Robbers, Improv, 1st Place
McClatchey Elementary
Heston Krupala, Ryder Altman, Christopher Egloff, Cooper Taylor, Jenna Addicks
Team Managers: Christina Altman, Cody Krupala
Dabbing Donuts, Service Learning, 3rd Place
Miller Elementary
Grayson Baker, Jaxson Legg, Parker Legg, Hunter Huber, Temperance Pate, Noomi Pate,
Sien Leo Rodriguez
Team Managers: Lindsye Baker, Kelly Huber
Rollerblading Wizards, Technical, 4th Place
McClatchey Elementary
Wyatt Stillwell, Joseph Criscione, Paris Helm, Tyler Langbein, Colson Just, Deborah Bolduc,
Olivia Morgan
Team Manager: Hillary Stillwell
Dysfunctional Donuts, Technical Challenge, 2nd Place
Walnut Grove Middle School
Micah Moss, Andrew Vick, Camy Hopkins, Ben Wills, Kealan Allen, Karson Vernon, Patrick
Lewis
Team Managers: Casey Nelson, Kim Moss
Teenagers in Tiaras, Improv Challenge, 5th Place
Dieterich Middle School
Blair Bryant, Sophie Tollefsbol, Elise Crumpton, Cori Page, Gretta Gardner, Gabi Anderson
Team Manager: Christina Teufel
We would also like to give a special shoutout to DMS’s Drama Llamas Ian Salazar, Scott
Akpan, Raelee Shahi, Katelynn Andrle, and team managers Lindsay Salazar and Kim Shahi.
They did not advance, but they had a great showing at the competition and represented
MISD well!