Grand Prairie Farmers Market Opens Saturday

2022 Grand Prairie Farmers Market Opening Day April 2

Grand Prairie Farmers Market is opening for the 2022 season this Saturday April 2, 2022! Shoppers can browse their favorite local vendors from 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Voted the number one Farmers Market in Texas, the Grand Prairie farmers market features locally grown fruits and vegetables, plants, tamales, baked goods, salsas, dips, relishes, eggs, honey, chips, soaps, candles and more.

Be sure to follow Grand Prairie Farmers Market on social media to keep up with fun activities throughout the season, April through December. The award winning Farmers Market’s recognition includes: American Farmland Trust include 2014 – Top 3 Farmers Markets in Texas; 2015 – #1 in Texas; Top 10 in Nation; 2016 – #1 in Texas; Top 10 in Nation; 2017 – #1 in Texas; Top 10 in Nation and in 2020 – #1 in Texas; #13 in Nation.

Opening weekend Saturday, April 2, Address Market Square, 120 E. Main Street, Grand Prairie 75050 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Reminder for those looking to get outside, the Mayor’s 5K Community Walk is happening this Saturday at the Farmers Market and its FREE.

Mayor’s 5K Community Walk Schedule

8:00 a.m. – Superhero Welcome (Kids photo op with Wonder Woman, Batman, & Spiderman)

8:45 a.m. – Stretch/Warm – up

9:00 a.m. – 3.2 Stroll/Walk/ Run Begins!

10:30 a.m. – After the walk enjoy snacks, crafts, face painting and shopping at the Farmer’s Market!