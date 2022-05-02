Midlothian ISD Commits an additional $3.7 Million to Staffing Needs and Raises

Facebook

Midlothian ISD Board Approves 2022-2023 school year Pay Raise

Staff salaries and benefits account for 71 percent of Midlothian ISD’s overall operating budget. “MISD believes in investing in our staff. The hard-working, deserving employees have battled a global pandemic, learning loss, and continue to address the mental toll taken all while encouraging the students to be resilient and persevere. In order to provide a financial recognition of these sacrifices, district leadership has worked hard to evaluate ways to save and consider the best benefits available for our teachers and staff,” said Superintendent Dr. Jo Ann Fey.

The Midlothian ISD Board of Trustees enthusiastically approved increasing staff pay for the 2022-2023 school year by a minimum of four percent at the midpoint for every pay group. The district compensation plan also includes raising the starting pay for custodians to $14 per hour and bus drivers to $20 per hour. The starting teacher salary will begin at $56,000.

The Board also approved increasing the district contribution to the health insurance benefit by $20 per employee, per month, totaling a $370 monthly contribution. Next month, an increase in rates for substitute teachers will also be taken to the Board for approval, rounding out a highly competitive package to support employees on every front.

District leadership worked diligently to identify more than $720,000 in savings by reallocating resources and exploring ways to save at the district level. In MISD, we understand it takes a team approach to succeed, and this initiative was approached just that way. Midlothian ISD is committed to prioritizing its core investment in

employee compensation.