Midlothian ISD Athletics Hall of Honor 5K and Fun Run Returns for Its Second Annual Event

**Midlothian, TX – August 14, 2024** – The Midlothian ISD Athletics Hall of Honor is thrilled to announce the second annual Hall of Honor 5K and Fun Run, set to take place on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at Midlothian ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium.

This exciting community event celebrates and honors the legacy of outstanding athletes, coaches, teams, and community supporters from Midlothian ISD.

The Fun Run will kick off at 8:00 a.m., followed by the 5K Race at 8:15 a.m. Participants of all ages are encouraged to join in this family-friendly event, whether you’re a seasoned runner or looking for a fun morning out with friends and family.

The Hall of Honor 5K and Fun Run not only promotes health and wellness in our community but also raises funds to support the Midlothian ISD Athletics Hall of Honor Scholarship Fund. Proceeds from the event will help provide scholarships for graduating MISD student-athletes and help promote the annual induction banquet.

Event Details:

– Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

– Location: Midlothian ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium

– Packet Pick-Up / Day of Registration: 7:00 a.m.

– Fun Run Start Time: 8:00 a.m.

– 5K Start Time: 8:15 a.m.

Participants can register online at www.midlothianhoh.com or on-site on the day of the event. Early registration is encouraged to secure your spot and T-shirt size.

Join us in celebrating the spirit of Midlothian ISD Athletics and honoring those who have made significant contributions to our athletics programs. We invite everyone to lace up their running shoes and be a part of this exciting day!

For more information, to register, or to become a sponsor, please visit www.midlothianhoh.com.

Together, let’s make this year’s Hall of Honor 5K and Fun Run an event to remember!