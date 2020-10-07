Midlothian HS Fishing Team wins trophy

The Midlothian HS Fishing Team was named the THSBA Metroplex Tournament high school team champions Oct. 3. They competed against over 160 teams at the tournament held on Joe Pool Lake.

Coach Gilbert Miller said, “This year we have one of three of the largest teams in the Metroplex division of THSBA, with 15 teams competing. We have two lady angler teams, and one took 3rd place at the tournament. This year we have our First Lady boat captain who’s team came in 18th. We had a boat captain win the boat captain big bass with a 9.8 bass.”

“I am also a boat captain, and one of my anglers caught his very first fish ever and it was a keeper! To top it all off MIdlothian HS fishing team was the HS team champions for the tournament, which was the season opener for the THSBA Metroplex. This year has been challenging with the growth of the team, we have 44 kids that make up 28 competing teams in two different trails. But man is it worth it…I may have a few extra gray hairs but that’s ok! Our next event is Oct. 11 October (next Sunday), with the CTHSTT on Stillhouse lake. We will have 13 teams competing, and fans can follow us on Facebook,” Coach Miller said.

20 New Anglers Added

At the CTHSTT season opener Sept. 27, Midlothian HS Fishing Team was the second largest team there. The annual team is established in August, and no one is added throughout the year. They have grown from 24 anglers to 44, making up 28 competing teams: 15 for THSBA and 13 for CTHSTT.

“Hard work from the entire team has definitely paid off! We couldn’t do what we do without our sponsors and the amazing volunteers within our community. Thank you all for helping us achieve our goals and getting as many kids as we possibly can out there fishing,” said Coach Miller.

Members of the tournament fishing team include Midlothian High School, Midlothian Heritage HS, and 7th-8th grade students who have a passion for competitive bass fishing.

Midlothian HS Fishing Team Boat Captains

Brad Haralson, Brandon Florence, Bryan Barfield, Chase Cruthers, Chris Consalus, Chuck McGinnis, Clint Farris, Dale Anderson, David Hein, David Lewis, David Lott, George Dolezal, Gilbert Miller, Greg Houchin, Jamie Wyatt, Jeff Bolton, Josh Mathews, Kyle Barfield, Mark Henderson, Randolph Hlavaty, Rex Hudson, Richard Houchin, Robert Boisvert, Robert King, Ronna Bolton, Saul Rodriguez, Terry Newcomer, Tim Walker, Victoria Prine, and Wendy Henderson.

Fishing Team Anglers

ANDREW BISHOP, ANDREW FLORENCE, ASHLYN ROWLAND, BEN WILCHER III, BLAKE BOISBERT, BRADY REID, BRANSON WARD, BRAYSON REEVES, BROCK NEWCOMER, BRUCE STIDHAM, CHRIS HEIN, COOPER McGINNIS, COOPER STANDRIDGE, CORRIGAN CONSALUS, DIESEL AYRES, DYLAN COX, DYLAN CRUTHERS, DYLAN RANSON, EFREM MORALES, ETHAN RODRIGUEZ, HUNTER HENDERSON, HUNTER LOTT, JACKSON WYATT, JACOB WARREN-CRUTHERS, JORDEN CLEVELAND, JULIAN LOPEZ, JUSTIN COLVIN, JUSTON BOLTON, KOLE SIEGLER, LILLIAN HLAVATY, LUCAS STIERLEY, LUKE HOUCHIN, LUKE WYATT, MASON SPARKMAN, MAYRA FINNESTAD, NOLAN ROBINSON, PATRICK McGOLDRICK, ROMAN DOLEZAL, RONALD WILCHER, SAMMY JASPER, SETH PRATHER, WILL HARALSON, WILLIAM CLARK, and ZAC COLLINSWORTH.

Team Sponsors

SILVER STAR MOTORS, COBRA TEC KNIVES LLC, DIAMOND BACK FIRE PROTECTION, LLC, SUPERIOR CONSTRUCTION SERVICES, GRAINGER, JERRY’S J&W CARPET AND FLOORING LLC, BUZZCO, NICKLES AUTO WORKS, A+ BLINDS, BRADY’S BAIT BOX, JAMES BODY SHOP, JBS CUSTOM BAITS, MWH CONSULTING INC, NEWCOMER PLUMBING, PESTEK, IVEY PHOTOGRAPHY, LEWS STRIKE KING, and VICIOUS FISHING.

