Midlothian Announces 4th of July Parade & Fireworks Details

Midlothian 4th of July Parade Saturday July 2

Midlothian’s Independence Day activities will kick off on Saturday July 2, with festivities in Heritage Park at 8 a.m., with the “United We Stand” parade stepping off on North 8th Street at 10 a.m.

Arts & Crafts Fest will open the day’s activities at 8 a.m. and run till noon in Heritage Park, 203 N. 8th Street. This will include vendor and food booths.

“United We Stand” parade will step off at 10 a.m. at Avenue B and the 8th Street Bridge, follow North 8th Street south to Heritage Park, turn west on Avenue F and end at Overlook Drive. Parade and festival sponsors are Methodist Midlothian Medical Center and Marco’s Pizza.

Registration is open now for parade entries and arts and crafts booths and food vendors at the festival. For more information, visit https://www.midlothian.tx.us/640/Midlothian-Independence-Day-Parade.

Midlothian Independence Day Fireworks Show July 3rd

The annual fireworks show, sponsored by Citizens National Bank of Texas, Methodist Midlothian Medical Center, and Midlothian Community Development Corporation, will take place on Sunday, July 3 at 9:15 p.m. The show can be viewed from the parking lot at the Midlothian Independent School District Multi-Purpose Stadium, 1800 S. 14th Street, and the surrounding vicinity. Gates to the MISD stadium will open at 6 p.m.

Rain-out date for the fireworks show is Tuesday, July 5. Please keep know that no solicitors or vendors are allowed on the MISD property or at this event.