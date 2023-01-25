Midlothian Adds Music Festival to Annual Lineup of Special Events

Facebook

Midlothian City Council approved the annual special events calendar at its meeting last Tuesday, bringing back some old favorites like Parktopia in July and adding a two-day music festival. In all, 24 days of family fun and entertainment will be offered to the community free of charge. Parks and Recreation Director Heather Dowell said, “Last year, we opened Community Park Phase 2 to rave reviews. The facilities have been in constant use and our new Beats concerts have been a huge hit.”

Beats concerts will be back this year with two series of three concerts each in the summer and autumn. In addition, a two-day music festival will be held at Community Park on May 12 and 13. Planners are securing performers with the goal of providing a variety of family-friendly musical entertainment. The first concert of 2023 will be held on March 25 at the conclusion of the Annual Play Day! event.

Other popular returning events include Movies in the Park summer series, Kids Fishing Derby, and the Independence Day and Holiday Light-Up parades. The full calendar of activities is available on the city’s website at www.midlothian.tx.us/SpecialEvents. As details are being filled in, be sure to check back often. A community calendar of events is also available on the website’s homepage, with listings for events being held by organizations throughout the community.