Glenn Heights Police Make Felony Drug Arrest Following Routine Traffic Stop

GLENN HEIGHTS – Glenn Heights Police arrested 20-year-old Jose Paz this past weekend, January 21, 2023, at approximately 1:52 a.m. Paz was arrested on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance-Penalty Group 2 and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.

Paz was stopped by Glenn Heights Police in the 900 block of E. Bear Creek Road for failure to stop at a stop sign.

When officers made contact with Paz, they immediately detected the odor of marijuana from inside the suspect’s four-door black Kia.

During a search of the vehicle, Glenn Heights Police located 23 crooked kitchen cannabis edibles, 38 THC vape pens, 25 Good Trip mushroom infused elixirs, 2 scales, 3.8 oz. of marijuana and $1,524 in currency.

Paz was also in possession of a firearm.

Possession of a Controlled Substance-Penalty Group 2 is a second-degree felony and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon is a Class A misdemeanor.

“This arrest shows there is no such thing as a routine traffic stop,” said Glenn Heights Director of Public Safety Keith Moore. “Another outstanding example of the excellent work the Glenn Heights Police Officers do every day.”

About the City of Glenn Heights: The City of Glenn Heights was incorporated in 1969 and is located along IH-35 East. A hospitable, business friendly and rapidly growing community divided between- Dallas and Ellis counties, Glenn Heights has a total area of 7.2 sq. miles.