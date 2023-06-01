Mi Dia From Scratch Features “Summer Paradise” Cocktail This June

Facebook

Embark on a month of Socorro Tequila at Mi Dia From Scratch! Inspired by the contributions made by Socorro Tequila, the Mi Dia From Scratch team joined Socorro Tequila to visit Guadalajara, Mexico.

“Not only were we there to give back in Guadalajara, but also had the opportunity to dive into the culture and meet the makers behind Socorro Tequila,” says Ryan Huntley, General Manager of Mi Dia From Scratch. “It was a life changing trip as we walked with them through the fields, worked with them to remove the agave plants from the ground, and visited the facilities to soak up the aromas and the process first hand.”Mi Dia From Scratch is thrilled to work with and proudly supports local spirit Socorro Tequila – for every case of tequila sold, one case of water is hand delivered to the orphanages in Mexico.

Relish in their margarita of the month that was inspired by their trip to Guadalajara, Mexico and the summer solstice. Their take on the classic tequila sunrise is the Summer Paradise. The margarita of the month will be the Summers Paradise, a balanced refreshing summer cocktail, with hints of spice as well as sweet. Made with Socorro Reposado tequila, Elder Flower liquor, Chambord, Lime juice, house-infused jalapeno agave, cucumber, rimmed with tajin and garnished with an edible flower and jalapeno slices.

WHEN: Month of June

WHERE:

Plano: 3310 Dallas Parkway, Suite 105, Plano, TX 75093

Grapevine: 1295 South Main Street, Grapevine, TX 7605

Flower Mound: 2601 West Windsor Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

About Mi Dia From Scratch:

Only at Mi Dia From Scratch can you experience a true fusion of the past and present. Chef Gabriel DeLeon has created a truly harmonious menu, blending traditional Mexico City recipes with modern Santa Fe and Tex-Mex flavors. Entrees are designed to entice your taste buds by melding New Mexico’s Hatch Green and Red Chiles with some old-time favorites. The result is a fresh new twist on the tried and true favorites; all made from scratch with only the highest quality ingredients.

The contemporary restaurant features a modern southwestern bar with an impressive “Tequila Tower,” housing over 120 one hundred percent agave tequilas. Hand-squeezed juices and well-integrated mixology results in the tastiest margaritas. Over 60 specialty cocktails, margaritas and tequila flights have been created by a beverage and mixology specialist allowing patrons to be exposed to new, interesting flavors. Refreshing ideas, authentic ingredients, and skillfully prepared are what one can find at Mi Dia From Scratch.