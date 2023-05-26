Methodist Midlothian earns an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2023 from The Leapfrog Group

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Grade reflects top national performance on patient safety through COVID-19 pandemic

Midlothian, TX – Methodist Midlothian Medical Center received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group for spring 2023, the first time the Ellis County hospital qualified for the rating. This national distinction celebrates Methodist Midlothian’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and errors.

“We are extremely proud to see the efforts of our clinical team being recognized — and the first time our hospital was eligible for the safety designation, too,” stated Jary Ganske, president of Methodist Midlothian. “This rating reflects the hard work and dedication our team puts in every day to make sure we are providing the highest quality care to the patients we serve.”

The Hospital Safety Score is the gold standard rating for patient safety, compiled under the guidance of the nation’s leading patient safety experts. It is administered by The Leapfrog Group, a national, independent nonprofit organization committed to advancing quality, safety, and transparency in the U.S. health system.

“This new update of Hospital Safety Grades shows that, at the national level, we saw deterioration in patient safety with the pandemic,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “But this hospital received an ‘A’ despite those challenges. I congratulate all of the leaders, staff, volunteers, and clinicians who together made that possible.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring. Methodist Midlothian is the only hospital in Ellis County to receive an ‘A’ rating in the recent update.

For Methodist Midlothian’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook. You can also sign up for its newsletter.

About Methodist Health System

Methodist Health System (Methodist) is a faith-based organization with a Mission to improve and save lives through compassionate, quality healthcare. For nearly a century, Dallas-based Methodist Health System has been a trusted choice for health and wellness, offering nationally recognized medical services, a network of 12 hospitals (through ownership and affiliation), and more than two-dozen clinics located throughout the region.

Methodist has renowned teaching programs, innovative research, and a strong commitment to the community. The non-profit Methodist Health System provided more than $137.6 million in charity care in fiscal year 2022, with an operating revenue of more than $2 billion and an Aa3 Moody’s credit rating. Additional information is available at MethodistHealthSystem.org.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps for patient safety. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections. For more, follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and sign up for our newsletter.