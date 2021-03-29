Dallas County Reports 509 Positive COVID Cases, 12 New Deaths

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Texans Over 16 Now Eligible For COVID Vaccine

DALLAS — Today, Dallas County Health and Human Services reports 509 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 288 confirmed cases and 221 probable cases. To date, a total of 3,497 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness.

Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) is providing initial vaccinations to those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19 and over 244,000 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic, which started operations on Monday, January 11. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, as of March 28, 42% of individuals 65 and older are fully vaccinated in Dallas County.

The additional deaths being reported today include the following:

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Cedar Hill. She expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Balch Springs. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. He expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Variants In Dallas County

To date, a total of 19 cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7; two cases of B.1.429 variants; and one case of a B.1.526 variant have been identified in residents of Dallas County. Two have been hospitalized and five had history of recent domestic travel outside of Texas.

One case of B.1.1.7 is a likely instance of reinfection with COVID-19, occurring over 6 months after an initial PCR-confirmed infection. The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 11 was 157, which is a rate of 6.0 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, and with 7.8% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 11 (week ending 3/20/21).

An outbreak of over 50 cases of COVID-19 has been reported this past week among high school students who attended a dance and dinner on March 13th. During the past 30 days, there were 1,351 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 415 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County.

Dallas County CODE ORANGE: Use Extreme Caution

“Today we report 509 new COVID positive cases and 12 deaths. Keep in mind that on Mondays we report both Sunday and Monday numbers so today’s number represents cases from a two-day period. Today was also the first day for anyone in Texas to have the possibility of getting a vaccine without a pre-existing condition if they are over the age of 16.

In order to get your vaccine, you need to register, and I highly recommend registering in at least the four big counties here in North Texas and anywhere else you’re willing to drive. We all have a role to play and your role is to get registered to be vaccinated, get vaccinated as soon as your name is called, and keep making the smart decisions that will keep us safe until we can reach herd immunity. Wear your mask at the grocery store and in other indoor settings outside your home, avoid large crowds, and maintain a six-foot distance when you’re out exercising, eating on the patio or doing other things in an outdoor setting,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

