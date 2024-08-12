Meals On Wheels of Tarrant County Urgently Needs Volunteers

Facebook

Fort Worth, Texas — August 12, 2024 — Urgent Call for Volunteers

Meals On Wheels of Tarrant County has an urgent need for meal-delivery volunteers. With summer in full swing and the increase in the number of clients along several routes, many could be left without a volunteer to deliver their noontime meals. We currently have 40 open routes desperately in need of volunteers to deliver meals.

“Volunteers are the backbone of what we do,” said Carla Jutson, President & CEO. “Not only do they deliver nutritious meals and friendly smiles, but they also provide daily safety checks.”

Volunteering takes about 1 hour, one day a week, Monday-Friday, between 10:30 am and 1 pm. Again, we have 40 open routes throughout Tarrant County, especially in underserved neighborhoods.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer in Tarrant County, please visit mealsonwheels.org/volunteer or call 817-258-6428.