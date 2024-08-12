Duncanville Announces Three Finalists For Fire Chief

Facebook

DUNCANVILLE, TX — The City of Duncanville has named Greg Chase, Chris Connealy, and

James Garrett as finalists for the city’s next Fire Chief.

City Manager Douglas E. Finch contracted with T2 Professional Consulting, LLC, to search

nationwide for a new Fire Chief after Sam Rohde announced his March 31, 2024, retirement

following nearly 40 years of service to the City of Duncanville. 27 candidates applied for the Fire Department’s top position. That pool of qualified candidates was narrowed to the 3 who will be interviewed on Thursday, August 15, 2024, at Duncanville City Hall (203 E. Wheatland Rd., Duncanville, TX 75116).

“Once again, T2 Professional Consulting, LLC, has delivered a selection of knowledgeable and experienced individuals interested in coming to the City of Champions to keep it a safe place to live, work and play,” said Mr. Finch. “We are fortunate to have such an extraordinary lineup of highly qualified fire service professionals to meet and interview on August 15.”

For the Fire Chief position, T2 received 27 applications. They then used a patented Bench

Marking and Tri-Metrix process to narrow the field to the three best matches for the City of

Duncanville.

The candidates who have advanced to the interview process are:

Greg Chase

Mr. Chase attended Ranger Junior College and Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas. He is a certified Master Structural Firefighter and Master Fire Inspector and a Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX) Fire Service Chief Executive Program graduate.

Mr. Chase has served the City of Duncanville for 31 years as a Firefighter/Paramedic, Fire Engineer, and Fire Captain. He was promoted to Assistant Fire Chief in 2017. Mr. Chase serves as the Interim Fire Chief for the City of Duncanville Fire Department.

Chris Connealy

Mr. Connealy has earned a Master of Science in Executive Fire Service Leadership from Grand Canyon University, a Bachelor of Arts degree with an emphasis in Fire Administration from Western Illinois University, and an Associate of Applied Science in Fire Protection Technology from San Jacinto College. Mr. Connealy is a graduate of the Harvard University

Program for Senior Executives in State and Local Government and is Accredited as a Chief Fire Officer by the Commission on Chief Fire Officer Designation.

Mr. Connealy has 45 years of comprehensive fire service experience. He served as Fire Chief in Houston, Cedar Park, Texas, and Texas State Fire Marshal. In 2023, he retired as Senior Director of Emergency Services for Williamson County.

James Garrett

Mr. Garrett has earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Value-Driven Leadership from Benedictine University in Lisle, Illinois, a Master of Arts in Leadership Development from Benedictine University in Lisle, Illinois, a Master of Arts in Public Administration from Park University in Parkville, Missouri, and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Missouri in Kansas City Missouri.

Mr. Garrett served the City of Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Service for 25 years. He held positions as a Firefighter/EMT/Paramedic, Battalion Chief, Community Services Deputy Director, Public Information Officer, and Suppression Deputy Director. He is the Chief Public Safety Consultant for The J. Garrett Group.

The City will establish two interview boards for this position. The Duncanville Fire Chief

employee interview board will include six Fire Department members and one local citizen. A second executive interview board will include the City Manager, Assistant City Manager, three local Fire Chiefs, and a local citizen.

Fire Chief interviews will be conducted on Thursday, August 15, 2024, at Duncanville City Hall (203 E. Wheatland Rd., Duncanville, TX 75116).