Mardi Gras Celebrations Abound in North Texas

Mardi Gras celebrations and special offers are abundantly available in North Texas bars and restaurants this month. No need to go to New Orleans to celebrate Fat Tuesday and Mardi Gras in real NOLA style.

Aw Shucks and Big Shucks Oyster Bar

Celebrate Mardi Gras on Fat Tuesday Feb. 13 at both Dallas locations, plus Frisco, Lewisville and Richardson. Shucks will offer free beads for early birds, as well as food and drink specials all day long. They’ll be jamming with live bands at all locations from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Bands include The Members Only Band, The Big Daddy Band, Treble Hook, Mars Hill, and The Decades Trio.

Fun prizes will be given away at each location in the evening, including Aw Shucks gift cards and Shucks Mardi Gras t-shirts. Shucks specials include:$5 house margaritas, $3 draft beer, $8 Sandia Swirl and Rojo Ritas, $5 shrimp cocktail mugs, and Crawfish platter specials by the pound, (with corn and potatoes).

The Shucks have been the best places in North Texas to enjoy raw oysters, shrimp, catfish, crab legs, po’boy sandwiches, a nice cold beer, and tasty crawfish (in season). With its seafood shack atmosphere, guests are guaranteed to have a great time. For more information, please visit awshucksdallas.com.

Mardi Gras at The Rustic

Mardi Gras is more than just a party in New Orleans–it’s a state of mind. That’s why The Rustic is celebrating in style with Flor De Caña for their annual Fat Tuesday Celebration. This party will make you feel like you’re in The Big Easy for a night of live music, entertainment, beautiful decorations, and plenty of photo ops. On Feb. 13 the Flor De Caña Promo Team hosts a sampling from 5–7 p.m. There’s Live Music–7– 9 p.m.; Stilt Walkers–6– 8 p.m.; and Face Painters–6–8 p.m.

Food Features (2/2-2/13) include Fried Crawfish Tails Appetizer-$9.95; Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya-$16.95; and Crawfish Etouffee-$13.95. Beverage Features–(2/2 – 2/13):Frozen Hurricane-$11.45 ($5 during Happy Hour, 3-6 p.m.); Swamp Thing-$13.95; King Cake Old Fashioned–$14.95. Includes house-made Cinnamon Demerara. For more information, please visit TheRustic.com.

Visit STIRR for Mardi Gras

Stirr is hosting a Mardi Gras party on Fat Tuesday with lively musical entertainment and New Orleans flavors. Guests on Feb. 13 will enjoy a live jazz trio, STIRRicanes, and Mardi Party-themed foods like a King Cake or Beignet. Visit stirrrestaurants.com for more info.

PJ’S COFFEE is selling its King Cakes online for shipping direct to your door through Feb. 29. Start your Mardi Gras morning out right with a slice of King Cake or you can order a slice of the colorful cake along with one of their new King Cake LTO beverages at PJ’s Coffee.

Mardi Gras at La Madeleine

The Mardi Gras Danish is a flaky purple, green, and yellow Danish with a strawberry jam and cream cheese filling. It’s topped with a fondant glaze and dusted with purple, yellow, and green sugar for $3.99. Visit lamadeleine.com for more information.

Celebrate Mardi Gras weekend at Henry’s Majestic, 2302 Pittman Street in Dallas, Feb. 9th – 11th with special offerings: Fried Oyster Po’ Boy Special; Cocktail specials: King Cake Shots, Hurricane Yard Sticks. Sunday, February 11, 4 p.m. only: Crawfish Boil (market price) available while supplies last.

Henry’s Majestic is open from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Sundays; 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m. top 2 a.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday; closed Monday. For more information please visit henrysmajestic.com.

Toasted Yolk Cafe

Brunch may not have an exact start time, but that’s how The Toasted Yolk Cafe likes it. After all, enjoying their new Cajun-Style Creole Brunch is a timeless classic. These new, limited-time dishes are already available, giving diners a taste of the Bayou as a unique tribute to New Orleans, the birthplace of brunch.

Toasted Yolk will bring guests a taste of the Cajun flare with delicious options including:

Millionaire Chicken Beignets ($9.99): Hand-breaded chicken dipped in our signature pancake batter and golden fried. Served with our candied bacon and a house-made Bourbon Hot Honey dipping sauce. Bourbon St. Arnold ($17.99): Our take on a New Orleans-Style Arnold. Hand-battered and lightly fried crawfish tails served atop an English muffin and sliced tomatoes. Topped with two eggs and covered in our house-made zydeco hollandaise.

Crawfish Omelette ($17.99): Four eggs cooked omelette-style, stuffed with perfectly seasoned crawfish tails, jalapeños, onions, bell peppers, and cheddar cheese and topped with our house-made zydeco hollandaise. Toasted Yolk’s Shrimp and Grits: Our signature cheese grits, topped with sauteed garlic shrimp, bacon, cilantro and diced tomatoes. Hurricane! ($10): Classic Hurricane with light rum.

“Brunch is one of our one true loves, and it’s an art form in New Orleans,” said Chris Milton, Co-Founder of The Toasted Yolk. “We’re bringing that kind of joie de vivre to every Toasted Yolk location with this Cajun-Style Creole Brunch!”

For more information about these limited-time items, visit thetoastedyolk.com. The Toasted Yolk Cafe is a full-service neighborhood eatery featuring reimagined interpretations of traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch classics. Founded by longtime friends Chris Milton and Mathew DeMott in Houston, Texas in 2010, The Toasted Yolk is committed to unwavering quality of food, farm-to-table freshness and unmatched service.

Revelers Hall

The home for raucous music lovers in the heart of the historic Bishop Arts District. As the name indicates, there’s always a party happening at this New Orleans-style bar where live music is on tap 7 days a week. January 6th marked the Epiphany, which is the official end of the Christmas season, but it also kicks off Carnival season in New Orleans. Although some people use Carnival and Mardi Gras interchangeably, they are actually different things. Carnival is a time to eat, drink and be merry before the rigorous fasting and sacrifice during Lent. Parades, balls and other celebrations lead up to Mardi Gras, (French for “Fat Tuesday”).

Revelers Hall is bringing the NOLA vibe to Dallas celebrating Carnival season with New Orleans-style jazz music all month long–leading up to the biggest Mardi Gras celebration in Dallas: Carnival Schedule continues Feb 3 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Popham’s Brass Band plays; and Feb. 10 Marcus Parks is onstage 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Revelers Hall’s Mardi Gras Block Party celebration continues the legacy of one of the city’s premier festivals since 2009, with over 5,000 people regularly attending. Revelers Hall will start the party at 12 noon with live music until 6:30 p.m. Live brass bands, street food, pop-up vendors, drinks, dancing and more all take place on the 400 Block of North Bishop Avenue Feb. 11.

Go Oak Cliff Mardi Gras Parade

The popular parade, founded by Revelers Hall co-owner Amy Wallace Cowan, starts on Davis Street at 1 p.m., with festivities continuing within the heart of Bishop Arts District. Come down to watch the parade and celebrate the biggest Mardi Gras event in North Texas at Revelers Hall. Revelers Hall’s outside Street Stage features Congo Square from 12 noon to 3 p.m.; and from 3 to 6:30 p.m. The Revelers Hall Band plays.

On Fat Tuesday Feb. 13 the Steve Brown Trio plays from 4-8 p.m., and from 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m., hear from Brass Boogaloo. Revelers Hall opens at 3 p.m. for a celebration rivaling anything you’ll find in New Orleans. Celebrate carnival season with live music, Cajun food, and NOLA inspired cocktails. Revelers Hall offers indoor and outdoor seating at 412 N. Bishop Avenue in the Bishop Arts district of Dallas. Visit RevelersHall.com for more details.