BREAKING NEWS: DeSoto PD Investigating Possible Kidnapping Of Lacey Lyn Overby

The DeSoto Police Department is investigating the kidnapping of a 37-year-old female.

The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Lacey Lyn Overby (White Female). As of 3:30 pm, her last known location was around the 1300 block of E. Parkerville Rd. in DeSoto, Texas.

Since the investigation is still ongoing, details of the incident are very limited.

What is known is that Lacey was at the Taco Casa in Lancaster, Texas, purchasing a meal for what appeared to be a homeless male. The homeless male, who is now our suspect, was described as a bald Hispanic male between the ages of 25-35. He was last known to be wearing a blue and white plaid shirt.

Lacey was last known to be in her vehicle, a 2015 Silver Chevy Malibu bearing a Texas license plate of KDY7339. Lacey was wearing black scrubs and her hair in a ponytail. It is unknown if any weapons were involved.

If you have any information on this incident or have any information on the vehicle, please call 911 immediately. A press release with further information will be issued at a later time.