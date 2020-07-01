Mansfield’s Twisted Root, Tacos & Avocados Will Reopen

Twisted Root Mansfield Owner Says They Plan To Reopen

Neither bankruptcy nor COVID-19 will keep the folks in Mansfield from having burgers and tacos in their favorite downtown establishments.

Well, for the time being they are, but Jason Boso, owner of Twisted Root Burger and Tacos & Avocados, insists both popular restaurants will be open and serving as soon as possible. This includes By The Horns Brewery, in which Tacos & Avocados is nestled.

“We’re working on our reopening plans across DFW and we’ll update our Facebook pages when we have an opening date to share,” Boso said.

Boso, who also goes by the self-proclaimed titles of busboy, barboy and reverend, has had the restaurants and brewery in Mansfield since 2018. The parent company, Twisted Root Burger Company, based in Dallas, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on June 8 for three of its restaurants in Coppell, Carrollton and Arlington.

“We have not been made aware that these restaurants are leaving downtown, and therefore know of no plans to fill their space,” Mansfield Economic Development Director Richard Nevins said.

A Google search reveals this message connected to the Mansfield location: Temporarily Closed until 29 Jun 2020 (11 a.m. – 10 p.m.). Hours may change under current circumstances.

However, with the recent new surge in cases around the state, it’s uncertain when they will reopen. Boso says, to just be patient.

Hypnotic Emporium ice cream and candy shop, which is also in The Backyard, is open for business.

Closed restaurants leave quiet corner

With the Mellow Mushroom already having closed in November of 2018, there is a restaurant void in one corner of downtown Mansfield. Mellow Mushroom closed because owners believed there were some issues with the physical integrity of the building that makes it unsafe, Nevins said.

“The building itself is not for sale as the owners are currently in litigation,” he said. “At this time, we do not have any announcements for new downtown businesses but are always looking for opportunities. I am sure COVID-19 has impacted the restaurant industry on a global scale and caused some to reconsider any plans they may have had.”

And Mansfield is no different, he added.

“Mansfield is experiencing impacts to our local retail and restaurant industry just like many other cities. However, our business owners are creative and resilient in their response,” Nevins said. “Our industrial businesses have experienced minimal impact and remain strong.”

In the meantime, as folks work to remain safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, Boso reminds fans of his food – and brewery – to hang on. At some point the popular cuisine and atmosphere will be back in downtown Mansfield, he said, and when it is it will be better than ever.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience. When we reopen, we’ll have new menu, a new app, and our team will be refreshed and so excited to serve your beautiful mask-wearing faces,” he said.

Along with keeping up with the status on Facebook, folks can visit https://www.twistedrootburgerco.com/.

If you’re in the Mansfield area looking for a bite to eat or want to do some shopping the following businesses are open and would love to see you:

Dirty Job Brewing – Craft Kitchen and Brewpub (open since 2017)

Main Street Tacos – Authentic Street Tacos (opened in 2020)

Flying Squirrel Coffee Company – Awesome craft coffee and teas (opened in 2020)

Mary Lou’s Coffee and Sandwich Shop – Coffee and great lunch menu (open since 2010)

Big D Barbecue – Barbecue (open since 2013)

Andi Mac’s Candy Shack -They offer a great selection of candy! (open since 2018)

Boutiques: Paisley Grace

Twisted Southern Roots

Dazzarkle

Aria Grace

Board and Brush

Hilltop Bicycle Center

