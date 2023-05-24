Cedar Hill City Council Meeting Dates June 2023-May 2024

CITY COUNCIL MEETINGS CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS

The following is the schedule of dates for the regular meetings of the City Council of the City of Cedar Hill, Texas from June 2023 through May 2024.

June 13, 2023                                  December 12, 2023
June 27, 2023                                  January 9, 2024
July 11, 2023                                   January 23, 2024
July 25, 2023                                   February 13, 2024
August 8, 2023                                February 27, 2024
August 22, 2023                              March 26, 2024
September 12, 2023                        April 9, 2024
September 26, 2023                        April 23, 2024
October 10, 2023                            May14, 2024
October 24, 2023                            May 28, 2024
November 14, 2023

The regular city council meetings are scheduled at 7:00 P.M. City council briefing sessions are typically one hour prior to the regular meetings.

Meeting times are subject to change. The times will be noted on the agendas that are posted at the government center at least 72 hours prior to all meetings.

