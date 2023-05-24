Cedar Hill City Council Meeting Dates June 2023-May 2024

Facebook

CITY COUNCIL MEETINGS CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS

The following is the schedule of dates for the regular meetings of the City Council of the City of Cedar Hill, Texas from June 2023 through May 2024.

June 13, 2023 December 12, 2023

June 27, 2023 January 9, 2024

July 11, 2023 January 23, 2024

July 25, 2023 February 13, 2024

August 8, 2023 February 27, 2024

August 22, 2023 March 26, 2024

September 12, 2023 April 9, 2024

September 26, 2023 April 23, 2024

October 10, 2023 May14, 2024

October 24, 2023 May 28, 2024

November 14, 2023

The regular city council meetings are scheduled at 7:00 P.M. City council briefing sessions are typically one hour prior to the regular meetings.

Meeting times are subject to change. The times will be noted on the agendas that are posted at the government center at least 72 hours prior to all meetings.