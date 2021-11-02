“Menopause the Musical” Opens Nov. 12 at Eisemann Center

Facebook

“Menopause the Musical” runs Nov. 12-13 at the Eisemann Center in Richardson, presented by GFour Productions. Tickets are on sale now for three performances. They can be purchased online at EisemannCenter.com or by calling (972) 744-4650. Group discounts for 10+ are available by emailing [email protected]”.

The musical comedy continues to empower women everywhere, through 20 years of production, playing to more than 17 million fans worldwide. The cast includes, in order of appearance: Anice Ritchie (Professional Woman), Kimberly Vanbiesbrouck (Soap Star), Megan Cavanagh (Earth Mother), and Teri Adams (Iowa Housewife).

“Menopause the Musical”

The musical continues to empower women across the globe, keeping hot flashes “HOT” through 20 years of production. Four women meet in a department store, while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and much more. These women form a sisterhood and unique bond with the entire audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer “The Silent Passage.”

Inspired by a hot flash and a bottle of wine, “Menopause the Musical” was created as a celebration of women who find themselves at any stage of “The Change.” The laughter-filled 90-minute production gets audience members out of their seats and singing along to parodies from classic pop songs of the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.

Now in its 20th year, “Menopause the Musical” is also celebrating its 16th year as the longest-running musical in Las Vegas history. The show performs nightly at Harrah’s Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Seen by more than 17 million, it has played every state in the continental U.S. and more than 500 cities worldwide, and has been translated into nine languages. For more information, visit menopausethemusical.com.

The Eisemann Center

All performances are held at the Charles W. Eisemann Center for the Performing Arts in Richardson. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights, with a 2:30 p.m. matinee Saturday. Tickets range in price from $35-$50, and are available online at EisemannCenter.com or by calling 972-744-4650.