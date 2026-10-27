Panda Fest Returns to Dallas Nov. 6

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Panda Fest, the larger than life celebration of all things Asian, returns to Dallas Nov. 6-8. The festival takes over downtown’s Carpenter Park, 2201 Pacific Ave., for three days of eating, exploring and panda-filled fun. The family-friendly festival will feature more than 60 Asian food vendors serving 150+ street food options, 20+ merchandise vendors, live cultural entertainment, interactive experiences and, of course, pandas at every turn.

A limited number of $10 early-bird tickets are on sale, with general admission tickets $14 and VIP tickets $35 (Saturday admission priced $2 higher). Gate admission is $20 and subject to venue capacity, with advance ticket holders receiving priority entry. Children under 6 are admitted free and receive a complimentary panda headband. The festival runs Friday, Nov. 6 from 4-10 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 8 from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Panda Fest Founder

“Dallas gave Panda Fest such an incredible welcome last year, and we heard loud and clear that people wanted us to come back,” said Xuan “BiuBiu” Xu, founder of Panda Fest. “This year, we want to give Dallas even more to discover. Panda Fest is a place where families and friends can try foods they may have never tasted, experience different traditions and spend the day exploring together. You can come for the pandas and the food, but we hope you leave having experienced something new.”

Food will once again be at the center of the weekend, with a mix of local and traveling small businesses serving everything from viral bites and Asian street foods to sweet treats and specialty dishes. Food items will range from $7 to $25, with every participating vendor offering at least one menu item under $10. Panda Fest does not take a percentage of food sales, allowing sales to go directly to participating vendors. A full lineup of participating restaurants and vendors will be announced closer to the festival.

Beyond the food, Panda Fest will offer a culturally immersive lineup designed for all ages. All performers at the Dallas festival will be local, with programming expected to include J-pop and anime performances, dragon dancing, kung fu exhibitions and more, with the full entertainment lineup to be announced closer to the festival.

Panda Fest in Dallas

Guests can also explore activities for kids, shopping and photo-worthy panda installations throughout the festival. This year’s experience will feature a new panda design created specifically for Dallas, continuing Panda Fest’s tradition of introducing a new city-specific design each year and giving returning festivalgoers something new to collect.

It wouldn’t be Panda Fest without something to take home, so every general admission ticket includes a custom Panda Fest pin and panda headband. VIP guests will receive those items plus a bag, fast-pass festival entry and access to exclusive VIP areas and restrooms.

Panda Fest is one of the largest outdoor Asian food and culture festivals in the United States. In its first year alone, the festival produced 13 events across 11 cities, welcoming over 500,000 attendees, with attendance continuing to grow. Featuring experiential activities, tastings, market fairs, and live performances, Panda Fest brings communities together to celebrate the richness of Asian American and Pacific Islander cultures. For updates, follow @pandafestdallas on social media or visit pandafests.com.