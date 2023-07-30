Local Lancaster Grandmother of 12 Won $1 Million At Choctaw

Facebook

DURANT , OK (July 30, 2023) – An electric atmosphere charged through Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant early Sunday morning as Rosa Guia of Lancaster, Texas, was announced as the winner of the second one million dollar grand prize drawing of the summer. Part of Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant’s 3 Months. 3 Millionaires. promotion, the winner of the million dollar prize was announced inside the casino early Sunday morning.

It’s a life-altering moment for a 23-year employee of an embroidery graphics company who looks forward to the weekends when she can come to Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant to reduce her stress. Guia has been coming to Choctaw Durant for more than 10 years and enjoys bringing her entire family.

“I still can’t believe it. I can’t believe it because of how much it is. I know it’s real because I won $1 million tonight,” Guia said. “I won $41,000 in 2017. I love it here because I do win, and I can double my money.”

“I’m not sure what I am going to do with the money, but I have four children and 12 grandchildren. I think I will take them somewhere,” she said.

The $1 million drawing is part of Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant’s $6.6 Million Summer Giveaway campaign, the largest promotion in the history of Choctaw Casino & Resorts.

“Today, we made a second rewards club member an instant millionaire as part of our 3 Months. 3 Millionaires. giveaway,” said Jeff Penz, Senior Director of Gaming & Hospitality, Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant. “Nothing compares to creating these life-changing moments for our guests, and we’re looking forward to doing it one more time.

The last $1 million drawing will take place on the evening of August 26. That’s when another lucky individual will walk out of Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant with $1 million dollars.

Guests earn entries for the $1 million giveaway by using their Reward Club cards at Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant. To be eligible for the $1 million prize, guests must be present at the Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant at the time of the drawing.

With 7,400 slots, 100 table games, and live poker, Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant guests can use their Reward Club cards for other opportunities to win a share of the $6.6 Million Giveaway every Saturday in August.

Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant is the perfect place to get away from it all. The summer calendar is packed with award-winning music acts, partnership activations, pool parties, spa packages, food specials and entertainment for the entire family.

“Elevating the guest experience is the number one priority at Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant,” said Penz. “In addition to our million dollar giveaways, we have an incredible lineup of concerts in the Grand Theater and fun pool parties at our Sky Tower pools – AQUA. Guests can earn entries to become a millionaire every day of the week while they enjoy first class dining and entertainment at Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant.”

Click 3 Months. 3 Millionaires. – Choctaw Casinos for rules and information on additional drawing times for the $1 million dollar giveaway.

About Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant, Okla.

Located an hour north of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant is a AAA Four Diamond casino resort, entertainment and convention destination in southeastern Oklahoma. The casino has more than 7,400 slot machines, table games, a poker room, and a large non-smoking casino. The resort offers more than 100,000 square feet of meeting and convention space and seats more than 3,000 at the Academy of Country Music (ACM) award-winning Grand Theater. The resort also includes more than 1,600 luxurious rooms and suites, 16 restaurants, 20 bars and lounges, six retail stores, two fitness centers, a spa and two outdoor pools and a water park. The family -friendly District offers guests 20 bowling lanes, a 6-screen premiere movie theater, 70 arcade games and dining options. Additionally, guests can enjoy the 30-camper KOA Choctaw RV Park located across from the casino. For more information, visit www.ChoctawCasinos.com