Lancaster Police Department Seeks Help Identifying Aggravated Robbery Suspect

wanted poster Lancaster Police department with picture of suspect

Lancaster PD Case 23-001152

The Lancaster Police Department is reaching out to the public for assistance in identifying the suspect shown.

On March 19, 2023, the unidentified male in the photos entered the 7-11 located at 640 W Pleasant Run and robbed the employee at gunpoint.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of this individual should contact the Lancaster Police Department at
972-218-2711.

You should not take police action yourself other than contacting the LPD to assist in identifying the subject.

